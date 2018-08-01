Unearthed Chandler Riggs Interview Will Make ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Cry

A fan of The Walking Dead has dug up an old interview with Chandler Riggs which is loaded with flashback emotions to the actor’s younger days.

When Riggs joined the AMC zombie show, he was just 10-years-old playing the part of Carl Grimes. Early on in the series, Carl was conflicted by his relationships with Shane Walsh and Rick Grimes, as the latter was thought dead allowing the former to develop a romantic relationship with his mother and step into a fatherly role.

In the interview below, Riggs and Lori actress Sarah Wayne Callie and Shane actor Jon Bernthal discuss the early days on set.

“He’s probably one of the bravest out of the group,” Riggs said of Carl. “He has a huge connection with Shane, which means he’s always gonna be his friend.”

Bernthal chimed in, offering perspective of both his and Riggs’ characters. “Filling into Rick’s shoes was something that naturally he was doing for his friend,” Bernthal said. “Him and Carl are getting along great. He’s teaching Carl all sorts of things.”

As the early days of The Walking Dead indicated, Carl looked at Shane as a father figure during Rick’s absence. Hearing about the relationship from 10-year-old Riggs is the ultimate throwback. “He starts off treating him like he’s his dad,” Riggs said. “I think it’s very confusing!”

According to Bernthal, who hasn’t been on the show since Shane died in its second season, the relationship is what kept his character going. “I think Shane found parts of himself that really made him happy and fulfilled in a way that really he hasn’t felt before,” Bernthal said. “I also think that Shane found so much of Rick in Carl, so much of his wisdom and his steadiness.”

Lori was just the same, if not more so. “Lori’s whole orientation organizes itself around Carl and around protecting him,” Callie said. “He turned to me the other day for the first time about what I thought Carl would do. Any time a talented actor asks for your opinion, you think, ‘Wow, I’m touched that you think enough of my opinion that you’d want to take it into your process.’ But, you know, working with him isn’t too different from working with the rest of the cast. He’s just a little shorter.”

In the end, Riggs had full faith in The Walking Dead to become everything it did.

“I think that it’s gonna be the best TV show ever,” Riggs concludes.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12.