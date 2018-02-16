‘The Walking Dead’ Star Christian Serratos Stars In New Music Video

The Walking Dead‘s Christian Serratos is using her production off-season to pursue other gigs, such as the new music video for Bryce Vine’s “Drew Barrymore”.

The new video was released on Thursday afternoon, featuring the actress several times over. In the earliest shots of the film, she appears on a TV screen, in multiple locations during the same shot, and in a pink diner. Vine’s song sings to a girl calling her “the next Drew Barry,” and he wants more! Be warned, the video and song do continue images or language which might be deemed not safe for work.

“How many glasses of champagne to mount a table for a piece of cake?” Serratos wrote on Twitter, referencing the early scenes in the video which see her sprawling across a table. “Zero. Sorry, [Bryce Vine].” She does put her dancing chops on display in the video, starting around the 2:25 mark!

Serratos plays Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead and first appeared on the AMC zombie show back in its fourth season. Such an early appearance makes her one of the longest running characters still on the show given the startling amount of character deaths since Negan’s introduction in the Season Seven premiere. Of the two co-stars she first appeared with, only Josh McDermitt remains on the show as Eugene Porter with Michael Cudlitz bowing out as Abraham in the Season Seven premiere.

Vine is an up and coming American rapper from New York City. He kicked off his musical career in 2011 by auditioning for The Glee Project. He released his first EP a year later under the title “Lazy Fair” before another in 2014 titled “Night Circus”.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.