New ‘The Walking Dead’ Cover Teases Negan’s Return

The Walking Dead has been without Negan for months, now. The zombie comic book series has been following Rick’s adventures through the Commonwealth as the world expands but it seems to be setting its sights on a more compact story. The former villain of the series is primed for a comeback in an issue being dubbed, “The Farmhouse.”

The Farmhouse, or issue #193 of The Walking Dead comics, does not release until July. Negan was last seen in issue #174, having proved his allegiance to Rick and apologizing to Maggie for killing Glenn. Still, he was banished from Alexandria and its surrounding communities for his crimes closer to issue #100. According to The Walking Dead editor Sean Mackiewicz at the time, we had seen the last of the book’s former villain.

“If we see Negan again – and we won’t – I’d be really surprised if he had a bat with him,” Mackiewicz teased. “It feels like he put that behind him in his last appearance.”

Check out the cover of The Walking Dead issue #193 below.

“Out in the countryside, trouble is brewing for a certain someone,” the synopsis for The Walking Dead issue #193 reads. That “certain someone” is most likely Negan, as he is drawn on the cover above, looking quite raggedy and could easily be confused for a walker.

The Walking Dead, both in TV and in comics, has seen characters go missing and never be heard from again on several occasions. The reality of it is that this apocalyptic world lead by Rick Grimes does not lend itself to reunions after long separations.

No character as prominent to the series as Negan, however, has ever gone missing and never been heard from again. The gut says Mackiewicz is having a little bit of fun with the fans and the leatherclad foul-mouthed lunatic will make another appearance in The Walking Dead comic, inevitably.

