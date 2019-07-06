How Father Gabriel Died In ‘The Walking Dead’ Comics

Spoilers for The Walking Dead comic book and television show.

Father Gabriel is in a hell of a pickle.

He took part in the rebellion against Negan and the Saviors, opening fire on the Sanctuary as part of the alliance between the Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom communities. Gabriel then stuck his neck out to save Gregory, the disgraced Hilltop figurehead who tried to strike a deal with the Saviors only to nearly end up falling victim to the influx of walkers Rick Grimes and co. sent flooding into the Sanctuary — a gruesome fate he was saved from by Gabriel, who has tried to walk the path of the righteous man ever since turning his back on his congregation in the earliest days of the outbreak, leaving them to die.

Gabriel saved Gregory and was left behind for his efforts, then forced to take shelter in a nearby trailer — the same trailer Negan holed up in to escape the clutching claws of a seemingly endless stream of walkers. While it remains to be seen how or if Gabriel will escape — the preview for episode 8×05 sees Gabe overpowered by Negan — Father Gabriel already met his end in Robert Kirkman’s comic books, where he survived from issue #61 until issue #158.

After the Alexandrians’ war against Negan, the community next found themselves at war with a new enemy: The Whisperers, a nomadic group of barbaric survivors who lead an army towards the walled-off Alexandria. Serving as lookout, Gabriel was startled by the size of an approaching herd of walkers and tripped while making his way towards a ladder. He fell, catching his leg in the ladder — snapping his ankle.

A helpless Gabriel was then gutted by the overgrown Whisperer known as Beta and left for the walkers, who mauled Gabriel down to the bone.

“Two thirteen year old kids came over, so eager to show me this thing,” actor Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel in the show, told ComicBook. “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s bad. That’s bad! It’s not over yet? He’s what? He breaks his ankle then he gets his stomach cut or he gets his throat slit then he gets fed to the bone!’ I think it’s actually a more dramatic death than Glenn, though Glenn trying to gurgle out ‘Maggie’ with the bat is hardcore.”

Gilliam added he would be satisfied with such an exit should the show adapt Gabriel’s comic book death.

“I think that’s more than a worthy death, man,” Gilliam said. “That’s like three deaths in one. I don’t know how I would play it. I would definitely lose my voice before the throat was cut but I think that would be the coolest way Father Gabriel could go. He’s eaten to the bone! Literally, he’s hanging there.”

Though the circumstances in the show currently aren’t the same as they were in the comic where Gabriel met his doom, his situation is about the same: he’s trapped with an imposing enemy nearby and there’s an overwhelming amount of walkers ready to feast on flavorful flesh.

The Walking Dead will resolve Gabriel and Negan’s fates in “The Big Scary U,” airing tonight at 9/8c on AMC.

