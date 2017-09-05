Chandler Riggs Acknowledges All Of The ‘Walking Dead’ Carl Memes

Growing up as a key part of the biggest show on cable comes with its pros and cons for Chandlers Riggs.

The actor who has played Carl Grimes on The Walking Dead since he was just 10 years old has become the subject of many jokes, many stemming from Andrew Lincoln‘s pronunciation of “Carl” on the series. The British actor puts on a southern dialect when in character as Rick Grimes, often makes “Carl” sound more like “Coral.” It’s an Internet joke which Riggs is very much aware of.

During an interview with Triple J, Riggs admitted the memes and jokes were “kind of funny for the first few months” but ultimately declares “it kind of gets old.” There’s no way to know for sure but having grown up as a part of the series, it’s not unlikely Riggs had to hear “Coral” in hallways as he cruised through middle and high school during the show.

Eight seasons into the show, Riggs still wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I still love it,” Riggs said. “I still have so much fun doing it. Especially in the last few seasons, getting to do more and more with my character and interactions with the other characters. It’s been really, really awesome.”

