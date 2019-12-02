The Walking Dead Cyber Monday Deals

Cyber Monday 2019 deals on The Walking Dead include a low price on The Walking Dead: The Complete Season 9 Blu-ray, a bundle price on the complete trade paperbacks collecting all 193 issues of creator Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, as well as 40% off storewide on the official Walking Dead/Skybound shop.

The Walking Dead: Complete Season 9 Blu-ray

For a limited time, The Walking Dead: The Complete Ninth Season Blu-ray is available for $11.99 on Amazon as part of its Cyber Monday sale. That beats the DVD price of $33.25.

The five-disc set includes all 16 episodes of the acclaimed ninth season as well as a digital copy. Special features include audio commentary taking a behind-the-scenes look at episodes “What Comes After,” the exit episode for Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln, “Stradivarius,” “The Calm Before,” and “The Storm,” as well as an In Memoriam special feature honoring the season’s deaths as well as a featurette exploring the villainous Whisperers.

The Walking Dead Complete Series Trade Bundle

The Skybound store is offering the complete collection of all 32 trade paperbacks assembling every issue of The Walking Dead. Normally sold for $472, the set is currently discounted and priced at $175.

The Walking Dead Mystery Box

As part of its still available Black Friday special, the Skybound store is offering The Walking Dead Mystery Box for $50.

Per its description:

For the first time on the Skybound Shop, we’re offering up THE WALKING DEAD mystery boxes that have been offered at conventions all summer. We’ll have a limited supply available during this Black Friday weekend. This will be your last chance for these boxes. From comics to apparel and collectibles, each $50 box contains merch valued at $200 dollars, every box will contain a TWD CGC 9.8 comic, two random 15th anniversary blind bag comics, action figures and more.

The Walking Dead Books Bundle

During the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale, fans can purchase a bundle of The Quotable Negan — highlighting NSFW quotes from the bat-swinging bad guy — and The Walking Dead: Typhoon, an original, China-set novel from author Wesley Chu. The bundle is priced at $43.00.

The Walking Dead Rick Grimes 15th Anniversary Exclusive Box Set

This box set of four variant action figures celebrates 15 years of Rick Grimes. Figures include Sheriff Rick Grimes, “All Out War” Rick Grimes in a Walking Dead 15th anniversary shirt, “A New Beginning” Rick Grimes (issue #149 cover version) and a “Negan” version Rick Grimes (issue #163 artist Charlie Adlard variant cover version).

The four-figure set is 54% off on Big Bad Toy Store, bringing the price down to $54.99.

The Walking Dead Blood Red Blend 2016

The Walking Dead “Blood Red Blend” wine is currently half off on wine.com, where the blend that is 40% Merlot, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Petit Verdot, 10% Malbec can be yours for just $10.99.

“A wine to sink your teeth into, our Blood Red Blend drips with intense, bold flavor,” reads its description. “Robust with unyielding character, notes of ripe raspberry, cranberry and cherry flesh out the structured tannins.”

