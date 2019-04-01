‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Comments on Daryl’s Sexuality

The Walking Dead has yet to put Daryl in any sort of romantic relationship. It’s a long drought for the character who has survived an estimated nine years in the apocalypse all by himself. Previously, the AMC show’s creator Robert Kirkman hinted that Daryl might be asexual. Now, after speculation of a love triangle between Daryl, Carol, and Ezekiel popped up, showrunner Angela Kang has been asked to weigh in on the character’s sexuality.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Season Nine follow. Major spoilers!

Carol and Daryl have been close friends from the beginning of their apocalyptic journey. Daryl began as a hardened character due to an abusive pre-apocalyptic life, which drew him towards Carol who experienced similar pains in her awful marriage to Ed. As their journey has gone on, many have speculated that they may have romantic interests in one another, while others insist their relationship is completely platonic.

“As for Daryl and his romantic entanglements or not, I think that Daryl, he’s an abused character who does not trust people easily, which makes it pretty hard to get into some relationships,” Kang told INSIDER. “But, we’ll be exploring some more aspects related to that in the following season. I hope that answers the question a bit.”

With Season 10 promised for October, it sounds like Kang might finally bring the character into romantic interest territory for the first time. In previous seasons, the character has never definitively been involved with any other character. His protective nature is often what drew him to others, even after he took a vow of isolation following the disappearance of Rick Grimes in Episode 9×05.

Recently, Daryl and Connie developed a relationship which many fans got behind, while others rooted against it. Daryl actor Norman Reedus only fueled the fire when he tweeted a link to a story speculating about the romantic possibilities between the two characters.

