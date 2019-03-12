‘The Walking Dead’: Daryl and Connie Pairing Gets an Official Name

If Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) emerge as the newest item on The Walking Dead, the couple has an official ship name: Donnie.

Donnie: the duo you didn’t know you needed. #TWD returns TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/jFpAK6WZI7 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 10, 2019

The official AMC Walking Dead account dubs the currently platonic duo “Donnie” ahead of their mission against Beta (Ryan Hurst) and a pack of Whisperers, who are in pursuit of Henry (Matt Lintz) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy), stolen daughter of Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton).

A subset of fans began calling for a Daryl-Connie coupling in the wake of episode 911, ‘Bounty,’ which first teamed Connie and Daryl when saving a discarded Whisperer baby from approaching walkers. The pair then set out with Dog to retrieve Henry and will next plot to ward off the pursuing Whisperers.

Though official word has yet to be handed down on Donnie turning romantic, Reedus retweeted a “love interest theory” shared by The Hollywood Reporter — fueling speculation Daryl could soon receive his first love interest.

“He’s like a flamingo or a penguin, I think if he’s gonna find it he’s gonna stick with it,” Reedus recently The IMDb Show.

“There’s a lot of nookie going on in our show, and I’m not in any of it. I did kind of convince everybody that I was kind of a virgin and kind of a loner early on in the seasons, and I think they kind of ran with it for a while. I feel like Daryl doesn’t really have game.”

The potential Daryl and Connie relationship has since seen some pushback from ‘Caryl’ supporters — fans long hoping for a romantic pairing between Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride), who is now happily married to King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) — as calls for Donnie continue to grow:

Well you know what I need… what we all need… MORE Carol & Daryl scenes, like you all promised. That’s what we’re all waiting for at that point. Just saying. #Caryl is the best Team! ????? — ? Marlène Laplume ? (@Mariloune) March 10, 2019

We are still waiting for more Carol and Daryl scenes together ?!! But anyways our moment will come!! — Zainap?? ❤ Carol and Daryl ? (@ZainapMcReedus) March 10, 2019

Daryl and Connie. Sitting in a tree. KISSING… pic.twitter.com/9PPfEaIL5X — USS Donnie (@UssDonnie) March 10, 2019

We stan Donnie — Richonne_TWD (@RichonneTWD1) March 10, 2019

Again Daryl and Carol together are dangerous ?????? pic.twitter.com/IYETyedhYs — Zainap?? ❤ Carol and Daryl ? (@ZainapMcReedus) March 10, 2019

They remind me of Daryl and Denise. I hope her outcome isn’t the same and that Daryl gets another FRIEND after they actually get to know each other which would take like 2 seasons minumum ’cause it’s Daryl, ’cause honestly let’s not go OOC with Daryl, that would be absolut shit. pic.twitter.com/I4bys8noh1 — Elinor Engström (@NonaMithla) March 10, 2019

I didn’t think you guys would finally give Daryl a love interest. But I’m liking it. — ML (@MyNameIsML) March 10, 2019

Y’all up in here trying to get me turnt all the way up. I surrender. Make it happen, K. #Donnie or bust — ZM ❤️ Ricarzekichonne (@zombie_madam) March 10, 2019

Is there a possible romance in the future!? I think they would be so cute together 🙂 — Lydia Brown (@lydiagbrown) March 10, 2019

DONNIE WILL RAISE!!!!!!! — USS Donnie (@UssDonnie) March 10, 2019

The Walking Dead premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

