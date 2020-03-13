The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Recounts Being Bitten by Rabid Fan Who Howled Like a Werewolf

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus reflects on the female fan who bit him in the chest during a meet and greet, explaining he elected not to press charges against the overexcited woman because she “seemed like a nice lady.” The 2015 incident happened when the Daryl Dixon actor attended a Walking Dead-themed convention in New Jersey, where the woman “opened her mouth and tried to take a chunk out of [Reedus’] chest” during a purchased photo opportunity with the star, according to a convention representative. The unidentified fan was subsequently banned from attending future conventions and other sponsored events attended by Reedus.

Reedus was “really bit,” he said when asked about the incident during a recent visit to Conan. “I was sitting there, I was taking a picture, and she kind of started shaking a little bit, and then she kind of looked up at the sky and howled like a werewolf.”

The woman then reached over and bit Reedus in the chest “real hard.” The bite didn’t break the skin and Reedus didn’t require medical attention, but the bite “left teeth prints.”

“Michael Rooker was there and he went, ‘Ahh! That did not just happen,’” Reedus said of his former Walking Dead co-star, who played Daryl’s older brother Merle Dixon. “The police escorted her out of the building, and I guess she got outside and she said, ‘What happened?’ And they said ‘Ma’am, you bit Norman.’ And she goes, ‘I did?’”

When asked by police if he wished to press charges, Reedus recalled, “I was like, ‘No, she just had a moment.’ She seemed like a nice lady.”

The woman’s howl “kind of came from within, it was very interesting,” Reedus added. “It was super weird.”

In July, Reedus and other Walking Dead stars revealed a similar “security issue” kept them off the floor at San Diego Comic-Con, where the cast was on hand promoting the zombie drama’s tenth season.

“We used to go and sign autographs on the floor with all the people, and last time [for Season 9], the barriers were being knocked over and people were being trampled,” Reedus told The Los Angeles Times at Comic-Con. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, said it was “medlam” because fans were “throwing their phones at us from across the [room]” for selfies.

“Literally, like two people did it, then 20 people, then 50 people did it,” added Reedus. “We were just doing like this, [ducking].” Reedus added the crowd wasn’t trying to hit the cast, saying the fans were “just [excited], yeah.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC.