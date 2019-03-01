’The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey: It Was “Really Tough” Killing Scott Wilson’s Hershel

Former Walking Dead star David Morrissey, who once starred as one-eyed villain the Governor, says it was “really hard” having to kill Scott Wilson‘s Hershel.

“I mean, Scott has been always a great man, he was a very special man, a very special actor, but a very special man as well,” Morrissey said to cheers during Walker Stalker Cruise 2019.

“The thing for me was that I was going to kill him and then I knew I was going to die immediately after, so it was a tough day, it was a really tough day. Him and I went out afterwards and we sort of played some pool, we played some golf and stuff, but yeah, it was a sad day.”

Hershel’s death came in Season Four’s ‘Too Far Gone,’ when a vengeful Governor held Hershel and Michonne (Danai Gurira) hostage outside the prison claimed by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and company.

Despite Rick’s offer for the opposing prison and Woodbury factions to coexist, the Governor called Rick a “liar” and swiftly executed Hershel with Michonne’s katana.

Losing Wilson, who had been with the show since its sophomore season, was “tough for all of us.”

“But it’s a sad day when anybody that we like leaves the show, I mean, that’s the show we’re on and when anybody that’s been on it for a long time has to sort of depart, it’s really tough for all of us,” Morrissey said.

“And that goes not just for the actors, but for the crew, it’s really hard for all of us. But that was a tough day, it was really tough.”

Wilson passed away in October aged 76 following a battle with leukemia. Morrissey in October paid tribute to Wilson at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta, where the actor was spotted wearing a Hershel pin and an orange ribbon in remembrance of the fallen Walking Dead star.

Morrissey previously remembered Wilson as “a great man and true friend” who was also “a fabulous actor.” Wilson’s Hershel last appeared in November’s ‘What Comes After,’ as part of a key fantasy sequence in the sendoff episode for Lincoln’s Rick.

Morrissey has since said he’s not finished with his Walking Dead villain, saying in recent weeks he hopes to reprise the character as the Governor “has got more to give.”

“I loved my experience on The Walking Dead. It was a show I’d love to go back to in any capacity,” Morrissey said.

“I’ve often said I’d make the tea for them if they asked me, because it was a wonderful experience, and it’s a show made by fantastic people, really talented people. And you want to work with those people.”

Wilson again made headlines in recent days when the 91st Academy Awards neglected to include the actor, who appeared in such films as In Cold Blood and Best Picture winner In the Heat of the Night, in its In Memoriam segment during last Sunday’s ceremony.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

