The Walking Dead Kills Spoiler in Mid-Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead followed one major death with another in its mid-season 10 finale as showrunner Angela Kang has kept things moving at a break neck pace (almost literally). On the heels of Siddiq being offed by Dante in the penultimate episode of 2019 for the AMC zombie drama, the series picked up where it left off by explaining how the shocking twist came to be before ultimately and quickly leading to another surprising death. If you have not watched The Walking Dead‘s mid-season 10 finale, this would be a great place to stop reading and come back once you have!

Warning! Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 10×08 follow. Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Immediately after killing Siddiq in his Alexandria home, Dante was greeted by Rosita who was searching for her baby’s father. Dante’s unnatural appearance paired with some sweat and a slight panic made Rosita weary which lead to Dante pulling out a knife and trying to kill her. Although Rosita did not kill Dante, he would die before the episode came to an end. After being trapped in the jail cell, Gabriel would enter with one intention: get revenge for Siddiq by brutally stabbing Dante to death. It’s a major twist from the events of The Walking Dead comics in which Dante was never a bad guy.

“Going through the experience and kind of what it showed me is that, with a series like The Walking Dead, you really should expect the unexpected,” Dante actor Juan Javier Cardenas told Comicbook.com. You can read the uncut interview with the actor here. “You should really kind of embrace the ride as far seeing where your character is interpreted in a scene and seeing where the story goes. What it turned out to be is that it turned out to be a wonderful exercise of an actor because what I got to do was to be extremely open to how things would change from episode to episode and see how many layers were revealed as the story went on. And, you know, it was absolutely the opposite of being a negative experience. It was so much hiding as a performer because as the audience follows along on that story arc and if they’re surprise at every turn, I promise you, the actors are feeling that same kind of excitement when the script comes in and by each episode.”

The show also called for the finalizing of Siddiq’s death, as the character reanimated as a walker only to be put down by Rosita capping off the heartbreaking series of events.

What did you think of the shocking death in The Walking Dead‘s mid-season 10 finale? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

The Walking Dead will return for the back half of its tenth season in February of 2020.