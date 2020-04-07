The Walking Dead Showrunner Previews Delayed Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang previews “A Certain Doom,” the Season 10 finale indefinitely postponed amid the coronavirus crisis. In the Greg Nicotero-directed episode airing later this year, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and other evacuees from across the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside communities make a last-ditch effort to escape their hideout in an abandoned hospital tower, where the survivors are surrounded by the walker herd unleashed by Whisperer Beta (Ryan Hurst). Elsewhere, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) continue their fateful mission to meet a new community who expands their world, while Maggie (Lauren Cohan) returns to devastating news.

“When we continue … Maggie’s back and she now knows what’s happened to everyone based on that letter she got when Carol left her a note when she was traveling up and down the coast before the first episode,” Kang said on Talking Dead. “So we will find out what that means for our people. Also, our heroes have this kind of clever hideout away from the communities, but they’ve been discovered, so that puts them on a collision course with the Whisperer horde, which they’ve been trying to avoid tangling with too much.”

Beta is “hellbent on revenge” after discovering leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) was murdered, a kill carried out by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) under orders from Carol. After Negan’s emotional confrontation with Alpha’s daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in “The Tower,” there’s more to work out from the complicated personal relationships between Daryl, Negan, Lydia, and Carol.

“We’ll see where Daryl and Negan are at, and Lydia and Carol, and their relationship, and how things between these different parents might come to a head,” Kang said. “And we’ll see more from this mysterious person in the iron mask with the Kamas weapons that came upon Alden and Aaron this week.”

After Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) dispatch the stray Whisperers who confronted them in the closing stretch of “The Tower,” they encounter a dangerous-looking person of unknown identity. Back with a mysterious role to play is Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who was willingly stranded on an island after taking Michonne (Danai Gurira) to a washed up boat where she found evidence Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is alive and being held somewhere against his will.

The Walking Dead next airs “A Certain Doom” as a special episode later this year. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.