‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Pinpoints Last Moment They Loved

A fan of The Walking Dead took to Reddit to share what they claim is the last moment of the AMC series they enjoyed, with 822 upvotes worth of fellow Reddit users seeming to agree.

The video above, a sequence from Season Six’s fifteenth episode, uses Johnny Cash’s “It’s All Over” to set the stage for its Season Six finale. Carol abandons Alexandria. Rosita and Sasha work on settling their differences over the relationship to Abraham. Daryl worked to find himself in the aftermath of Denise’s death. Carl takes a gun for himself which was acquired from the Saviors. Glenn and Maggie enjoy a shower together.

It was the closest thing to happy the Alexandrian survivors knew of but it was one episode shy of Negan’s arrival and the impending deaths of Glenn and Abraham.

“In hindsight, this was pure magic,” writes kfaimnin in the comments.

“Sure was,” replies cben27. “Fantastic series with an all star cast.” The comment section, however, is about down on the AMC series at the moment having lost several of their favorite characters and cast members. “They decided to kill off the entire cast instead of paying them what they’re worth,” is added on, which is a common misconception regarding behind-the-scenes activity.

“I felt like the soul of the show died with Glenn,” writes Cramil. Several fans agreed with the user, and one proclaims such a statement to be definitive rather than opinionated.

Of course, The Walking Dead is still beloved my millions of fans. Though the ratings have slipped and criticism has become a louder part of the conversation surrounding the show in some instances, The Walking Dead is the most-watched show on cable and averages around eight million viewers on a weekly basis. With Andrew Lincoln expected to exit the series in its upcoming season and Jon Bernthal set to briefly return, there might be an uptick in ratings for fans who want to see the show’s main protagonist in his final moments.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC, returning for the second half of its fourth season on August 12th. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.