Scott Gimple Discusses The Walking Dead Ending

The Walking Dead‘s comic book source material came to an abrupt end in 2019 when Robert Kirkman published a surprise final issue. Kirkman had fulfilled his promise of killing Rick Grimes, as he also always teased having the end of the series in mind. Despite the comic ending, the AMC show adapting that comic story is charging toward production on its eleventh season and showing no interest in slowing down or ending any time soon. The Walking Dead‘s chief content officer Scott Gimple was recently asked about ending AMC show and he promises there is “a ton more story” ahead.

“We’re always in contact with AMC to ensure we’re on the same page about moving forward,” Gimple told EW. “There isn’t a timetable. We’re continuing on. People are digging the show, and there’s a lot more story to tell. I’ve said it, [showruner Angela Kang has] said it too, that last issue of the comic reads like a pilot. There’s a ton more story to tell. As long as the audience wants it, we would love to tell it. So far, we’re very much on the same page.”

While Kirkman claims that he knew how the series would end for years, Gimple has what sounds like a similar but less definitive perspective of the show. “I’ve had visions and I think you always have to have a small variety of ways it could go because there are so many different things that can happen outside the narrative production-wise,” he says. “Then there’s so much that happens within the narrative that catches fire or a story that is shorter or longer than you anticipated. I’ve always had a few different aspects in mind that serve a greater theme.”

Of course, ending the show will not be all on him, now. Kang, whose tenure as showrunner has been a satisfying experience for audiences, will have input should she still be in her current role in however many years from now it is when the series concludes.

“As far as the ending of the show though, whenever it might be, I would be talking about it with Angela and really try to fulfill the whole of it,” Gimple said. “I think with [Andrew Lincoln]’s departure, we tried to sort of fulfill the whole of Rick’s story on the show, and we had planned that for a good while. It’ll be the same whenever, if ever, the show ends. Maybe we simply don’t have to deal with it because the show goes on and on and on.”

The Walking Dead returns for the back half of its tenth season on February 23 at 9pm ET on AMC.