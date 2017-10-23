‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 100 Recreates Pilot Episode’s Glenn Moment

Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×01.

The Walking Dead‘s season 8 premiere was loaded with easter eggs and callbacks to past episodes, with “Mercy” — also the series’ landmark 100th episode — coming full circle with an ending similar to the final shots of the pilot, which aired way back in October 2010.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the last moments of the season 8 opener, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) was accidentally left behind at the Sanctuary — home base to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors — following a surprise attack coordinated by the Alexandria, Hilltop and Kingdom communities. The commotion brought a sea of Walkers flooding into the compound, causing the combatants to flee.

Gabriel saved the treacherous Gregory (Xander Berkeley) from a pack of Walkers, only for the coward to leap into the nearest vehicle and take off, leaving Gabriel stranded. Taking refuge in a trailer, Gabriel finds he’s not alone when Negan steps out of the darkness, asking the clergyman if he’s got his “sh—tting pants” on. Father Gabriel is trapped in a seemingly hopeless situation, made worse by the massive horde of the undead clawing at the tasty meat treats inside.

The camera soars up from a bird’s-eye view, looking down at the trailer, revealing the immense size of the zombie swarm surrounding the trailer. It’s a clear nod from director Greg Nicotero towards Frank Darabont’s pilot episode, which ended with the camera pulling away from a crowd of Walkers encircling an abandoned tank that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) had crawled into to escape a throng of flesh eaters.

Though he didn’t appear in the flesh, Glenn (Steven Yeun) was first introduced to audiences in the pilot over a walkie talkie, saying to a trapped Rick: “Hey, you. Dumbass. Yeah, you in the tank. You cozy in there?”

It remains to be seen how Father Gabriel and Negan will escape their predicament, as the episode ends in a cliffhanger similar to that of the pilot. Thanks to Negan, there’s no Glenn around to bail them out.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.