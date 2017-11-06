AMC has released the preview for next Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Some Guy.” The official synopsis for 8×04 is below:

A new weapon in the Savior arsenal proves to be a giant hurdle as fighting continues between Rick’s forces and those of the Saviors.

Spoilers for 8×03 ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Monsters” revealed exactly what happened to Morales following the father’s departure from the Atlanta group way back in season 1. Morales’ fate seemingly puts an end to speculation that he would serve as the basis of the upcoming crossover between The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead, but what that crossover will ultimately look like remains to be seen.

Though brief, Morales’ reappearance on the show did lead to a blast from the past in the form of a mention of Lori, Shane, Andrea and Glenn — just some of the names Morales would recognize, and all of whom have since died since Rick and Morales saw each other last.

The episode also furthered the growing tension between the group as they carry out leader Rick’s currently unfolding plan in a multi-pronged assault on the Saviors’ multiple outposts: Tara wants all Saviors dead, Jesus is adhering to a strict “no kill” policy when not in the heat of battle and Morgan is losing it somewhere in the middle. Last we see him, a confused and disillusioned Morgan walks off into the woods. Alone.

Alexandria also suffered a loss when Eric succumbed to his gunshot wound and died, shambling off to join a herd of Walkers. Left behind is distraught boyfriend Aaron, who was entrusted with the care of Gracie, the baby girl Rick found towards the end of 8×02.

As teased by the preview above, episode 8×04 sees Carol on a one-woman mission — and it looks like she ends up in trouble. We predicted Carol might die during season 8,but she is one of the toughest survivors and she did single-handedly tackle Terminus, so we’re not counting her out just yet.