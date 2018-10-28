‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 4: The Obliged

AMC will air the fourth episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season on Sunday night.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 is titled, “The Obliged.” The official synopsis for The Obliged reads, “Rick’s vision of a civilized future is threatened by a sudden reckoning with past sins that remain unavenged and unforgiven.” It is directed by Rosemary Rodriguez on a script from Geraldine Inoa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following a trend in place since Season Nine began, Episode 9×04 will follow the show’s core characters such as Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, and Maggie. The episode maintains an ensemble vibe while offering nostalgic feelings with these characters at the forefront, along with several outright references to beloved characters from the show’s early days.

On the heels of Maggie and Daryl deciding it is time to go pay Negan a visit in his Alexandria jail cell, Rick will be burdened with maintaining his wish to see civilization rebuilt while also keeping his relationships with friends who wish Negan dead healthy.

The new episode marks the penultimate outing for Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. Lincoln is set to exit the AMC series by the end of Episode 9×05 but whether Rick dies or goes off on a journey outside of Alexandria remains to be seen. All of the speculation will only be fueled by the cliffhanger nature of an ending packed on to Sunday night’s hour.

Following the new episode, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live to recap the shocking episode with exclusive cast interviews and coverage from Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta! To watch and be notified when the show is live, follow FaceBook.com/ComicBookNOW!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.