AMC Announces New ‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Reward App

Recognizing loyal fans for their passion for the #1 (The Walking Dead) and #2 (Fear the Walking Dead) dramas on cable television, AMC today announced The Walking Dead Fan Rewards Club which will launch on Thursday, September 14.

Through The Walking Dead Fan Rewards Club, fans will be able to collect points for activities they are likely already doing, such as watching episodes on any platform, posting and sharing content with friends on social media and/or creating fan fiction or fan art, and redeem those points for digital goods, merchandise and once-in- a-lifetime experiences. Moreover, Chris Hardwick announced tonight on Talking Dead that the first 1,000 fans who pre register between September 10 and September 14 will win a pair of tickets for The Walking Dead 100 Premiere Night which includes the official season eight premiere screening followed by a special two-hour live Talking Dead event on Sunday, October 22 at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA. To pre-register, fans can visit www.twdrewards.com.

The Walking Dead Fan Rewards Club is launching just in time for the milestone 100 th episode of The Walking Dead and the mid-season three return of Fear the Walking Dead” which aired tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

“Whether fans have a Daryl Dixon tattoo, own a Michonne katana, or simply tune in to The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead on Sunday nights, The Walking Dead Fan Rewards Club will reward them for their enthusiastic expressions of fandom,” said Yoel Flohr, Senior Vice President, Franchise Development, AMC. “Fans of these series are some of television’s most engaged and passionate ones, and we look forward to celebrating, rewarding and thanking them for their dedication.”

Each time a fan interacts with The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead by watching episodes on any platform, posting and sharing content with friends on social media and/or creating fan fiction or fan art – they will earn points. Those points can be redeemed for:

exclusive digital content and products like first-look photos and wallpapers

merchandise and limited-edition swag such as action figures, t-shirts, posters and other memorabilia

discounts for the online store ShopTheWalkingDead.com

and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as a walker makeover, a personal message from a cast member via social media, a tour of The Walking Dead set, signed merchandise, access to a premiere event or a prop from set.

In addition to The Walking Dead Fan Rewards Club, AMC announced last week the launch of We Are the Walking Dead contest in celebration of the series’ 100 th episode, airing Sunday, October 22 nd at 9pm ET as the season eight premiere. The contest offers fans an opportunity to win tickets to The Walking Dead 100 Premiere Night. Fans can enter to win by submitting their ultimate “TWD” fandom – from videos to fan art – to WeAreTheWalkingDead.com from September 7 through October 6.

As previously announced, AMC is also launching a quarterly subscription box where fans will receive exclusive, limited-edition merchandise that will only be available to subscribers. This special service will be $49.99 each quarter and fans can begin signing up in late September.

There will be a limited quantity of the first subscription box available only to the first 1,500 fans who sign up. Each box contains five to seven items – from t-shirts and action figures to pins and mugs.