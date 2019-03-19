‘The Walking Dead’: Fans Are Finally Convinced Michonne and Rick’s Son Is Real

Most Walking Dead fans are now convinced RJ (Antony Azor), the son of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), is real after some viewers suspected the child to be a figment of Michonne’s imagination. Sunday’s 914, “Scars,” showed for the first time a Michonne pregnant with RJ, who was conceived shortly before Rick’s disappearance and presumed death.

Some viewers believed a grieving Michonne had dreamed up the child as a way of coping with Rick’s loss, because the boy had yet to interact with anyone other than Michonne, including older sister Judith (Cailey Fleming). But it was a creeping Magna (Nadia Hilker) who eased off her suspicions towards Alexandria when she spotted Michonne tending to RJ in 906, “Who Are You Now?”, the first episode to reveal the boy.

These suspicions were so strong the official Walking Dead Twitter account in November was compelled to confirm RJ wasn’t imaginary and that Michonne had, indeed, given birth to Rick’s son.

But flashbacks with a pregnant Michonne and an instance of RJ playing with Judith and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway) — as well as a mention from Daryl (Norman Reedus) — has erased any lingering doubts RJ is a hallucination. And fans are loving him.

“We talked at the beginning of the season about what happens after war. One of the things you often see is baby booms. It’s a sign of hopefulness,” showrunner Angela Kang previously explained to The Hollywood Reporter when detailing the decision behind a Richonne baby. “We wanted to show that Rick and Michonne were committed to each other, fully. They hadn’t gotten married the way others had; there was no proposal, no ring. And yet, they’re the couple who are completely committed to each other. It seemed like a sign of their commitment, and their optimism for the future. They believed they could bring a new child into this world and they could make the world better for that child.”

The Walking Dead added to Michonne and RJ’s story Sunday when it was learned a heavily pregnant Michonne was forced to hunt a friend-turned-foe, Jocelyn (Rutina Wesley), who abducted Alexandria’s children, including Judith. When Michonne was attacked by Jocelyn’s pack of savage kids — taking a slice to her stomach in the ensuing battle — she was ultimately forced to kill the gang to protect her children.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

