‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Prepping For Brutal Comic Book Moment

The Walking Dead fans are preparing for a brutal moments from Robert Kirkman’s comic book source material to be realized on the TV series. In the comics, the Whisperers prove to the Alexandria, Kingdom, and Hilltop communities how serious they are about keeping people out of their territory. In doing so, they mark their area with a line of pikes, each of which having a character’s severed head on it. As the moment seems to be coming to the TV series, fans are setting a certain expectation.

The AMC series adapting the comics tends to deviate from the books from time to time. However, given the synopsis for the upcoming pair of Season Nine episodes, it appears i might just be pulling this pikes stunt sooner rather than later. Fans of the comics took images from both the books and the TV series to show off their expectation.

“I want you to see that when I tell you that I will destroy everything you’ve built in this world, everyone you love, everything you know…” a Reddit user wrote with a chilling post, quoting Alpha from the comics.

One of the top comments on the post which appears to be predicting this devastating moment for the TV series comes in full support of following the comics. “I really hope they keep that Alpha quote,” writes TheGent316. “It’s too good. The only thing I miss about Gimple is how many lines he’d pull straight from the comic.”

Of course, in The Walking Dead comics, Alpha is delivering her message to Rick Grimes. As the TV series has seen Rick Grimes exit in favor of a trilogy of films to allow Andrew Lincoln the time with his family which he had been longing for, the pike sequence with Alpha will inevitably be quite different.

What are your predictions for The Walking Dead bringing this pike sequence to live-action life? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

