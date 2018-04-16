‘The Walking Dead’s CCO On An ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Type Crossover With ‘Fear’

The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear The Walking Dead officially met when Morgan Jones switched series, but could the two shows one day bring their entire casts together?

Asked by The Hollywood Reporter if audiences will see a “full crossover” and a mingling of casts in Fear season 4 or The Walking Dead season 9, recently promoted Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple said “that would be awesome but no, that won’t be happening.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m not saying it won’t happen ever,” Gimple said, but added there are “no plans right now” for such a massive crossover.

Gimple shooting down the idea came with one caveat: there not being plans doesn’t take the possibility off the table.

“Do remember for years it seemed unlikely that there would be any crossover between the shows. So within any creative endeavor you’ve got to leave a little room for it, but right now we’re not planning that,” Gimple said.

“There are some aspects that might cross over,” he told THR. “You’re using the word full and a full-on Infinity War situation is not on the horizon just yet.”

Lennie James’ Morgan made his Walking Dead exit in the opening minutes of Fear The Walking Dead‘s season 4 premiere, even after Jesus (Tom Payne), Carol (Melissa McBride) and Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) attempts to convince the fuzzy-headed Morgan to stay.

Morgan opted to leave Alexandria behind and head for parts unknown, winding up in Texas where he met new allies John (Garret Dillahunt) and Althea (Maggie Grace), and came into conflict with Fear veterans Madison (Kim Dickens), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Nick (Frank Dillane), Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Strand (Colman Domingo).

Gimple left his post as The Walking Dead showrunner to serve as AMC’s newly appointed CCO for the entire Walking Dead brand, passing the reigns to longtime Walking Dead writer-producer Angela Kang for season 9.

Kang will bring to the show a new and different narrative for this next season as the show evolves, Gimple said, while Fear has now caught up with the timeline shown over on The Walking Dead.

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.