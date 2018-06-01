‘The Walking Dead’ Fan Poster Replaces Rick Grimes With Popular ‘Fear’ Character

The Walking Dead fans are already trying to fill the Rick Grimes void, and they’re now using popular Fear the Walking Dead character John Dorie.

John Dorie was introduced in Fear the Walking Dead‘s most recent season, quickly becoming a fan-favorite after Episode 4×06 cemented his human side as Garret Dillahunt shared the entire episode with fellow Season Four newcomer Jenna Elfman. Now, with news of Andrew Lincoln leaving the flagship AMC zombie show, one fan thinks John Dorie could be the good man who takes his place.

Check out the poster below, made by a Dead universe fan and posted to Reddit.

Whether John will ever be a part of The Walking Dead is unknown but AMC has given no indication of the crossover between the two series being more than Lennie James and his Morgan Jones character, thus far.

How Lincoln’s Rick Grimes exits The Walking Dead in unknown but it is expected to be gone before Season Nine’s finale. The actor, however, has spent years dedicating the majority of his life to a Georgia production and will be returning to his U.K. home to spend more time with his family.

Following Season Eight, only a small handful of cast members who joined in Season Three or earlier have remained an active part of the series.

“There’s only me left in the top 10 [of the call sheet,]” Lincoln told ComicBook.com ahead of the Season Eight finale. “Norman [Reedus] and Melissa [McBride] and Danai [Gurira] and [Lauren Cohan], they’re all in the twenties…This job is, as I said before, glorious and unique. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. The stinger is the fact that I seem to be the guy left on the pier waving people away. That’s powerful.”

Though Lincoln has expressed his excitement over the new showrunner heading into Season Nine, with Angela Kang taking on the position, he also has told ComicBook.com that he is ready to see an endpoint for his character which could be justified for the series.

“There’s part of me that really wants to complete something,” Lincoln said. “How long that takes? I don’t know but certainly I really think the fans and my character deserves an end point as some time in the future.”

AMC does not currently have plans to end The Walking Dead in Season Nine. The network declined ComicBook.com’s request for comment.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.