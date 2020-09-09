The Walking Dead Final Season Trailer Released

Word of The Walking Dead ending with its Season 11 spread quickly on Wednesday morning. Following the news, AMC released a promo video for the “Epic Final Season” of The Walking Dead which will begin airing in 2021 and conclude in late 2022. The trailer is ultimately a trip down memory lane for fans of the series who have been with it for the past 10 years, narrated by Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee pulling dialogue used on the series in the past. As the show preps to conclude, reminders of how the beloved TWD Family formed and some of the wild obstacles they have faced fill out the teaser.

“It’s been ten years gone bye; what lies ahead are two more to come and stories and stories to tell beyond that,” The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple said. “What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world. We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies. This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

Check out the official video from AMC’s The Walking Dead account on Twitter which promotes the final season of The Walking Dead in the tweet below.

The Walking Dead’s final epic chapter. The Expanded Season 11 begins 2021. pic.twitter.com/oNl4sgcYCt — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 9, 2020

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang said. “The Walking Dead flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a highlight of my career and I’m thrilled that we get to keep telling stories together.”

The Walking Dead has its original Season 10 finale set to air on October 4. Six more episodes of Season 10 will be produced beginning in October to air in early 2021. Season 11 will go into production in early 2021. Fear the Walking Dead will begin airing its sixth season on October 11. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will follow The Walking Dead Season 10 finale on October and new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead with its first season. A TWD movie starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes is still in development at Universal and Skybound.

Are you ready for The Walking Dead to have run its course after 31 more episodes? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram.