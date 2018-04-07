Spoiler Groups Refuse to Ruin ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale

The Spoiling Dead Fans will not be giving out the traditional spoiler heavy information it typically offers before new episodes of The Walking Dead air.

The group took to their Facebook page to inform their fans they would not be offering up any information regarding the upcoming Episode 8×15 or Episode 8×16. “For those who have not yet seen in TSDF Army or on the forum, there will be no episode spoilers from us for Eps 8.15 or 8.16,” the group wrote. “Filming is right around the corner – just a few weeks!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Still, the group has since published spoilers which they claim they cannot confirm regarding the upcoming episode. The last time The Spoiling Dead Fans refused to offer their typical Q&A and spoiler-heavy posts was surrounding Carl Grimes’ death in the Mid-Season Eight finale and Mid-Season Eight premiere. Shortly thereafter, the group revealed they had withheld the spoilers per the request of Chandler Riggs.

“So I’ve come to realize that you all have probably figured out the big reveal at the end of 808,” Riggs wrote in a private message to the group. “I get that you guys have been doing this since we started, but I have a request. Out of respect for me, for Carl, and for one of the last few seasons of the show, I’m using you to not spoil the ending of 808 once your sources inform you of what happens.”

“I poured my heart into a couple of episodes this season, and 808 is one of them,” Riggs continued.

“I’m so proud of my performance and a lot of it rides off of a surprise ending. Of course this is what you all do, but the integrity of what happens is pretty crucial to my performance throughout the rest of the episode and I’d really appreciate it if you all would hold back just this one time.”

As for whether or not the final two episodes of The Walking Dead are packing shockers with impacts similar to that of Carl’s sudden death is unknown. It’s hard to imagine the AMC show has another such moment in its tank before the season comes to a close, though!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.