The Walking Dead offered up a major reference to Glenn’s death in Episode 9×03’s big mystery being resolved.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 follow. Major spoilers!

When Justin and other members of the Saviors went missing, the survivors began to investigate who was hunting them. By the end of the episode, Daryl had figured out that it was the Oceanside community who was responsible for the murders. In fact, Daryl and Maggie both witnessed the execution of Arat being carried out.

While Maggie and Daryl were originally against Cyndie’s plan to kill the Saviors who had killed her people, it was the reference to Glenn’s death which prompted Maggie to turn her back on situation. Cyndie demanded Arat repeat the words she said when forced by Simon to kill Cyndie’s 11-year-old brother. Those words were, “No exceptions.”

When Negan killed Glen in the Season Seven premiere, it was a moment which followed Daryl breaking the villain’s rules of not interfering with his orders. “I did say it,” Negan said. “No exceptions!” He then proceeded to bash Glenn’s skull with his Lucille baseball bat.

Unfortunately for fans of Glenn hoping to see the character involved with The Walking Dead in more than just Easter egg form, Steven Yeun has firmly decided he won’t be making a come back in any flashback, hallucination, or spinoff form. “Sometimes people pitch to me, ‘Dude, wouldn’t it be so cool if you did a Glenn origin movie?’” Yeun told IndieWire. “And I’m like, ‘No, that’d be horrible.’ That was so long ago. I was another person. I don’t think I could go back there. That person was inherently trapped in whatever people thought he was. I fed into it and I believed in it, too — until I got out.”

The actor, in fact, had quite a difficult time with his career after the Season Seven premiere.

“I left Walking Dead and I kind of had an existential crisis — not because I longed to be back there, but because I was made to feel the loneliness of life, which is that decisions aren’t made for you,” he said.

“You get swallowed up by whatever the thing that you’re a part of. You get out of that show, and you’re about to have a kid, and you’re an adult now. And you go, ‘Holy sh-t, I am in charge of my life. I am making choices. There’s no next step.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.