‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Warning Signs

Walkers stumble around in the night. They’re eating a body on the ground. It was killed but not by them. Slowly, the body begins to reanimate. It stands up, revealing the fate of Justin. He follows the small herd past a sign which reads, “Final Warning!”

The Walking Dead opening credits play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Alexandria, Rick gets out of bed. Michonne rolls over for more sleep. He leans back in to kiss her goodbye. He checks on Judith and heads downstairs, passing the floorboard with Carl and Judith’s handprints in blue paint, before heading outside. The community is thriving with plants and new buildings. The church is rebuilt. He finds a ripe tomato and places it at Carl’s grave.

Back in their room, Rick and Michonne talk about the charter she is developing. “You’re leading this place,” he tells her. “I’ve been at the bridge. Here, it’s you keeping this place safe, figuring out how to make it better.” She’s discovered Judith has a cough so she’s going to take her to see Siddiq. He is going to take a day off of work but she wants to make sure Maggie and Daryl are on board with their plans. He promises, “They’ll get there.”

He takes her books and flicks her pencil away, suggesting they have a kid. “I can think of another way to build for the future,” he tells her. She gets on top of him, taken aback. “Yeah?” she asks, to his confirmation. “For the future,” she declares before they get started.

Continued

Maggie and Kal ride out past Hollowbranch on their horses. It’s the same area where Justin reanimated as a walker. Jed, Aarat, and other Saviors emerge with weapons in their hands. They are looking for their missing friend, asking questions about it. Several Saviors have gone missing now.

Jed takes a tomato from her stash and eats it. Maggie plans to mark him down for it and Laura makes nice with Maggie. The Saviors head off, prompting Maggie’s wagon to start, before they see Justin emerge from the woods.

Back in Alexandria, Rick and Michonne play around the entire community with Judith. Rick reads a book to Judith as someone rushes to them. Michonne heads over to greet Scott, preventing Judith’s day from being disrupted. He relays the information of Justin’s death and hands a walkie over to Rick who is now part of the conversation. Rick is frustrated. Michonne takes his hand.

Continued

At the camp, all of the communities are arguing with each other over Justin’s body. Alden eventually gets everyone to stop, vowing to find out who did this. Jed, however, punches him and Carol stops him with her hand on a gun. They pass the blame around, blaming Daryl and Anne and others. They are ready to fight Daryl, Anne and whoever else with their axes.

Rick rides in on his horse, revolver drawn. Arat and Laura calm the Saviors and take their weapons. Rick sends everyone packing before he questions Gabriel about Anne. He defends her.

Alden asks for more trust in the Saviors and for proper weapons. Rick wants to get to the bottom of who killed Justin first. He and Maggie ponder Justin’s body, trying to figure out who did it. Rick’s attention turns to Daryl.

Gabriel approaches Anne. She is rattled by the lack of defense for her amidst the accusations of her killing Justin. He lied to Rick for her. He asks her if she saw anything but she responds, “You think I’m hiding something?”

Continued

As Daryl sits alone sharpening a knife, Rick approaches him and he knows why. “That wound on Justin looks like a puncture,” Rick says. “I wondered if it could be from a knife but it’s small round and clean. Smaller and cleaner than a bullet hole. Kinda looks like an arrow hit him.”

“Is this the kinda s— you used to do?” Daryl asks. “You really think I did it?”

“No but others do so I’m making sure,” Rick said.

“If I’da killed him, I’da killed him in plain sight.”

Daryl questions why Glenn, Abraham, Sasha, and others don’t get this future but the Saviors don’t. Rick once wanted to kill all of them, too, but it’s not the way anymore. Rick pleads with Daryl to simply try and embrace what he’s building here and it could be one of the best decisions he’s ever made, “like not killing a guy who left your brother on a rooftop to die.”

Continued

Maggie and Cindy walk down a trail searching for Justin’s killer. They find a small herd and talk with others over the radio. Cindy knows of a house up ahead, claiming she used to live near here before Oceanside. Together, they take out the small herd of walkers with some help from Daryl and Rick. They realize group five has gone missing.

Elsewhere in the woods, they come upon Beatrice from Oceanside who has been knocked out from behind. She was with Arat and Arat is gone. Maggie points out that Arat’s equipment has been left behind and she’s been taken.

At the camp, Rick goes over plans with Jerry, Nebila, Cindy, Maggie, Carol and others. They vow to find Arat and the Savior killer.

Rick and Carol go walking through the woods, discussing whether or not the Saviors should be a part of this. Carol wanted to shoot Jed, preventing the fights from beginning. Rick, when he wakes up, feels like he should kill Negan and the Saviors. “But then, I remember everyone we’ve lost, not just to the Saviors but the whole way,” he says, “And I know I need to honor them. To build life and not take it because it’s us or the dead and every life counts now.”

Continued

Maggie and Daryl walk another path through the woods, debating whether or not they agree with Rick. They’re unsure. “What Rick’s doing is right for the future,” Maggie declares. “It’s better for Hershel.”

After finding a dead body, Daryl pulls harpoon out of it and recognizes it from Beatrice’s. “I know who took Arat,” he declares.

Night falls and Jadis enters the trash heap. She heads to her safe and uncovers a radio. “It’s Jadis,” she says. “I know you’re in range, I saw the helicopter last night.” She hears something but gets a response.

“What do you have?” a man asks. “An A or a B?”

She asks if they are taking the Saviors.

“No pick ups. The deal still stands. Do you have an A or a B?”

“Neither, it’s just me. I’ve paid my share.”

“You’ve been compensated.”

“What will it take?”

“An A.”

“An A?”

“Tomorrow.”

As the man demands the “A” be delivered tomorrow, Gabriel approaches. He questions who she is talking to and what she has done. She admits she has done “bad things” but not this.

“I stood for you,” Gabriel proclaims. “I care about you! Tell the truth, answer my questions! You traded people?”

“Yes,” she tells him. This is what she was going to do with him and with Rick when they were prisoners in exchange for supplies. “It didn’t start that way, it just ended up there.” She insists she tried at Alexandria but no one supports her. She invites him to leave with her. “There’s another place,” she tells him. “It’s far from here but if we go together, we can get there. It can be different for us.” She promises “a life like you can’t imagine” if he will help her and keep it all a secret.

Gabriel, however, elects he has to tell Rick about this.

“All this time, I thought you were a B,” she says before hitting him with her gun.

Continued

Elsewhere, Carol and Rick continue through the woods. She comes Jed and DJ, being taken hostage. Rick insists they drop the gun. An argument ensues as Carol frees herself with a knife up her sleeve. She stabbed him and Rick insists they will fix him up at camp.

Later, Maggie and Daryl head into Hollowbranch. They find the Oceanside women forcing Arat to beg with a gun to her head. B admits to killing Justin with her harpoon. “He killed my husband,” she says. Arat pleads with Daryl.

“They got a reason?” he asks. Maggie insists people will find out. Cindy explains that they lived here – men, women, and kids. They went along with Rick because they thought they didn’t have a choice but then Maggie hung Gregory. They understand now, thanks to Maggie, that there are different rules.

“You did this because of me?” Maggie asks.

Arat pleads. She insists that Simon would have killed her if she didn’t. Cindy recalls her brother’s death. She demands Arat remind her what said.

“No exceptions,” Arat tells them.

Maggie and Daryl instantly remember Glenn’s death and walk away.

Continued

At the camp, Rick sees the Saviors marching out, stepping on a tomato along the way.

Elsewhere, Daryl and Maggie head out of Oceanside. Maggie says Cindy has now shown her the way, too. “It’s time to see Negan,” she declares.

The two start their journey to Alexandria.