Scott Wilson Already Filmed ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Scenes

The Walking Dead star Scott Wilson had filmed his scenes for the show’s ninth season prior to his passing on Saturday.

Wilson, who played Hershel Greene on AMC’s zombie series from in its second, third, and fourth seasons, was announced to be reprising his role in the upcoming episodes on Saturday. He will be returning, along with Sasha actress Sonequa Martin-Green and Shane Walsh actor Jon Bernthal. The episode featuring Wilson’s return to the AMC show will air in the first half of Season Nine and Wilson had completed production on the episode prior to his passing, ComicBook.com can confirm.

Wilson died at the age of 76 after battling with leukemia on October 6, 2018.

Many of The Walking Dead stars have shared condolences for Wilson’s family and fans on social media since his passing.

“The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family,” King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton wrote. Payton and Wilson did not share the set prior to Season Nine. “He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend.”

“Rest easy my friend,” Cudlitz wrote. “Rest easy.”

It is unlikely AMC will reveal footage of Wilson's return to the series ahead of the episode's debut. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return in 2019 for its fifth season.