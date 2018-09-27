‘The Walking Dead’: How Does Rick Die?

Season Nine of The Walking Dead marks the end of the road for Andrew Lincoln‘s journey as Rick Grimes, leaving many to wonder how he will go out.

“We wanted to give his story a send-off that people would know that we were paying tribute to his journey,” executive producer Greg Nicotero told ComicBook.com on the show’s set. “It was really important to us. Him and I worked a lot on that story. I grew up with the f—ing guy. I’m old. Everything that we’ve been through together. Day One on set. I got to watch him blossom as this amazing actor.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

New showrunner Angela Kang echoed a similar sentiment. “I think with Andy being in his last season, I think the big story responsibility that I and the writers felt, was like, ‘How do we write a worthy exit for this person who, just as a character, has been so fun and compelling to watch, as well as write for, and brought us into the story?’” Kang said. “We are all so personally fond of Andrew Lincoln, he’s such a rare and amazing human being. We love working with him. We wanted to give him something that is fun, that hopefully the fans will love as much as he seems to. And that we’re hoping is a good story.”

What could that “good story” be? Let’s take a look at some possibilities for how Rick could go out on The Walking Dead…

The Whisperers

If the writers of The Walking Dead are looking to make the high stakes nature of the Whisperers as villains known, killing Rick Grimes would be the easy way to accomplish such a tone.

The Whisperers made their presence known in Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead comics by killing several of the Alexandrian, Kingdom, and Kingdom survivors and placing their heads on pikes. The pikes marked the group’s territory, warning Rick and others not to cross it to avoid further violence.

However, this would be reminiscent of Negan’s introduction in the Season Seven premiere. The villain was immediately established as a menacing threat with no character being safe from his wrath when both Abraham and Glenn were killed off. A sudden reveal of Rick’s head being on a pike seems like a move which would lack the nuance Lincoln’s departure deserves.

Bitten

Like his son before him, Rick Grimes could go out by way of walker bite.

In The Walking Dead comics, Andrea was recently killed by a bite to her neck. The moment allowed the character to have a living funeral of sorts, in which many of the characters who survived her came to the bedroom to say their respective farewells. A similar sendoff was seen after Carl Grimes was bitten in Season Eight of the AMC show before his demise in the Mid-Season Eight premiere.

Providing Rick with a sendoff via walker bite would be fitting for the series, though. Not only would an episode be able to take the time to honor his journey (with moments like Shane’s return) but give Rick an opportunity to speak last words, leaving a legacy on the show and the characters who survive him.

Daryl or Maggie

A brewing feud between Rick and Daryl could present one of the most challenging decisions of Daryl or Maggie’s post-apocalyptic lives.

To end Season Eight, Rick’s decision to keep Negan alive presented a major disruption his relationships with Daryl and Maggie. Through early episodes in Season Nine, their disagreements only become more evident. “She’s terrifying. When she comes full-Cohan, that emotional force is like a freakin’ hurricane,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com of Maggie actress Lauren Cohan. “It’s crazy. That’s a big turn. It makes for a very interesting set up for this year, certainly. I’m excited. She’s a wonderful actress, LC. She’s so true. When she hits it, there’s nobody like her. I think it’s wonderful that she’s got this power as a performer and also the stage that Maggie now has in the show and in the community, what she represents, I think it makes for a formidable force.”

Rick will not back down on his decision to preserve Negan’s life in a jail cell but if other decisions come between him and Daryl and Maggie, could his longtime allies and close friends become the survivors responsible for his death?

The Bridge

A huge theme of the early episodes of Season Nine is about rebuilding a damaged bridge to keep trade routes manageable. One way or another, could this bridge lead to Rick’s demise?

In the Season Nine trailer, Rick appears to be injured in the same location as the bridge seen under construction in several previews. Whether or not tensions rise causing fallout between the survivors, the Whisperers arrive here, a herd marches on it, or Rick gets injured in a work-related incident on the construction site, it’s possible the bridge Rick was hoping to build between the communities ends up being his downfall.

He Doesn’t?

If none of the above scenarios turn out to be how Rick dies, could it be because Rick doesn’t die?

It’s possible Rick goes the way of Heath on The Walking Dead, or Daniel or Qualetaca Walker of Fear the Walking Dead. All three characters left their respective shows and have not been heard from again, though executive producers have promised they are all still alive and out there somewhere.

With Andrew Lincoln promising his relationship with Rick Grimes is “far from over,” it’s possible he leaves the door open for a return to the TV series or one of the movies AMC is working to create.