‘The Walking Dead’ Issue #188 Preview Released

A preview for The Walking Dead issue #188 has been revealed.

The issue appears to be bringing more trouble to Robert Kirkman’s zombie series on the Commonwealth’s front. The issue is titled, “Falling Into Place,” with an ominous and vague synopsis: “Time to learn once and for all–is Princess friend or foe?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the preview for The Walking Dead issue #188 as tweeted by the book’s artist Charlie Adlard below!

Your very first look at #TWD #188. Out next week. Enjoy! STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE STEWART

FEBRUARY 6

32 PAGES

“Falling into Place”

Time to learn once and for all–is Princess friend or foe? pic.twitter.com/VJioHjMXxB — Charlie Adlard (@CharlieAdlard) February 1, 2019

The tease comes as the recently released issues of The Walking Dead comics see Rick and company attempting to pull off damage control at the new community in Ohio. In fact, Rick had to go as far as killing his own man to prevent another all out war from starting for his group of survivors. However, it still seems as though The Commonwealth community might tear itself apart from within, as characters like Mercer are eager to use their soldier skill sets to overthrow the tyrannical Governor Pamela Milton.

The preview above seems to indicate that something less than ideal (and possibly surprising) will be happening for the survivors, considering Stephanie’s sentiments to Eugene.

As The Walking Dead issue #192 approaches, many fans of The Walking Dead who have been on board for years and are familiar with the series’ trends have a certain expectation. Many are expecting a major event to take place before it comes to an end as it will mark the final issue of Compendium Four. Typically, each compendium leads up to a pivotal event in Kirkman’s series.

The Walking Dead issue #188 hits shelves in comic book stores on February 6.

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.