‘The Walking Dead’: Jadis/Alpha Theory Officially Addressed

With The Walking Dead finally peeling back the curtain on Jadis‘ backstory, the symptoms of a transformation into Alpha were more present than ever. Pollyanna McIntosh, however, has officially ruled the scenario where her character becomes the Whisperer leader out.

“[Alpha has] been brought up by the fans on those funny sites since I got cast, before we even shot a second of it or anyone had seen a script,” McIntosh told EW. “People really love that character and they are excited to see her and I’d be honored for it to be me, but I’d also be thrilled if we could have another great female character come in, and why not have two? So, for me, it’s like which is better? Which is more exciting: to add another great woman to the cast of characters, or to get to do it myself? I don’t honestly know. They’ll decide.”

While McIntosh first tried to be coy in her response to the theories, one of which came from ComicBook.com on Sunday night, she did finally admit showrunner Scott Gimple has ruled it out. “No, he’s said publicly and to me, ‘It’s a completely different thing. It’s not you,’” McIntosh said. “And I say, ‘Fine, okay.’”

This leaves room for another actress to be cast as the integral Alpha character, should The Walking Dead TV series follow its source material to the Whisperer War stages.

Still, McIntosh said on ComicBook.com’s After the Dead that we might only be getting started with her character. “What I would assume as an audience member is that there’s more to be revealed, that these are layers coming off,” McIntosh said. “The language and the clothing and what’s next? That sounds like a commercial for a gentleman’s club. You know what I mean? What’s next? What else can we discover about her? Where will she go from here? So, I always feel like characters, either they get broken down, so they need to be built up or they get broken down and so they turn and they have more of a wall or something in the way, so I’m kind of looking forward to seeing which direction she takes, but she looks pretty damn determined at the end of that episode to me.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.