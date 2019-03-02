‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Still Game for ‘Magic City’ Movie

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan still hopes to reprise his role as Miramar Playa Hotel owner Ike Evans in a Magic City movie.

“I hope so,” Morgan said aboard Walker Stalker Cruise 2019 when asked about the Miami-set Starz show “that’s been off the air for a long time.”

“The idea, I think at some point, is to try to make a film. We’re all game, so we’ll see,” the Negan star added.

“The Walking Dead program keeps us all very busy, turns out this is a year-round gig. On our time off we get to be on cruises with you folks, so we don’t have a lot of off-time it seems. But I hope at some point we’ll see that.”

When appearing at Walker Stalker Con New Jersey in December 2017, Morgan said the period crime drama was intended to live on in a Cuba-shot movie and that Bill Murray was attached to a script.

“For those who don’t know what the f— I’m talking about, I did a series called Magic City. It was like 1958, 1959, Miami, mob, crazy. It was on Starz for a couple of years and we very unceremoniously were taken off the air, which I still don’t totally understand. Very good show,” Morgan said.

“There is a script, and matter of fact, I think Bill Murray is attached — yeah, Bill Murray — and it’s not a comedy. He’s like the head of the FBI or some sh-t, it’s cool. So hopefully we’ll do it, and to shoot in Cuba would also be super cool, that’d be fun.”

Morgan added he would “love to revisit” the 16-episode series, which co-starred Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace), Steven Strait (The Expanse), and Danny Huston (Wonder Woman).

During an appearance aboard Walker Stalker Cruise 2018, Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman joked he’d “kill Negan tomorrow if I could get more Magic City,” to which Morgan responded with a laugh, “I really enjoyed doing that character [Ike], but thank you. I don’t think there’s any chance of it coming back, though.”

Morgan has since reprised his role as the late John Winchester, father to Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki), in Supernatural‘s 300th episode that aired last month on The CW.

The Walking Dead, now in its ninth season, premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

