AMC Reveals New Show With Walking Dead Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead may be on hiatus, but there’s about to be even more Negan on cable TV. Well, the actor that plays Negan, anyway. In an effort to find new and innovative programming in the middle of this pandemic, AMC announced on Friday afternoon a new weekly series starring The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife, actor Hilarie Burton Morgan. The series will be a talk show that is filmed at the couple’s farm in upstate New York.

Titled Friday Night in With the Morgans, the series will premiere on Friday, April 17th at 10 pm ET on AMC. The half-hour show will feature the couple connecting with their celebrity friends over video streams, talking about various aspects of their current lives. The series will be focusing on mostly positive stories in an effort to find happiness in our present situation.

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them,” said Morgan and Burton Morgan. “From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

Some of the celebrity guests on the series will be fellow Walking Dead stars and alum reuniting with Morgan to talk about their lives. Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies have already signed on to appear, along with Mark Duplass, Jensen Ackles, and physician Dr. Sharagim Kemp.

“This really will be an experiment – it’s the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life – it will be full of heart, messy conversation, hardworking humans who are on the frontlines, and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents,” said AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett. “Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.”

