‘The Walking Dead’ Just Echoed Lori’s Last Words

In a touching moment in Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Carl Grimes echoed his mother’s last words.

During Episode 8×06 of The Walking Dead, titled, “The King, The Widow, and Rick,” Carl encountered a familiar face in the words. The face, so far, appears to be a friendly stranger but the memorable part of the encounter was Carl repeating what his mother said to him. Nonetheless, the words Carl echoed from Lori Grimes were among her last, as she said them before having a baby carved out of her with Carl at her side.

In the Killer Within episode of The Walking Dead Season 3, Lori used her last breathes to tell Carl to “do what’s right.”

“You are smart, and you are strong and you are so brave,” Lori said. “And I love you. You gotta do what’s right. Promise me you’ll always do what’s right. It’s so easy to do the wrong thing in this world, so if it feels wrong, don’t do it, if it feels easy don’t do it, don’t let the world spoil you.”

In Sunday’s episode, Carl told newcomer Siddiq he was honoring his mother, not his father. “My mom told me that you gotta do what’s right,” Carl said. “It’s hard to know what that is sometimes but sometimes it’s not.”

In this case, Carl found offering Siddiq the necessary supplies to survive was the right thing to do.

