The Walking Dead: Khary Payton On Shiva Tiger And Ezekiel Killing Negan

The most hated villain on television not only has an avid fanbase hoping to rip him apart but a Kingdom and its tiger wanting to tear him to shreds.

Negan better watch his back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to Ezekiel actor Khary Payton the day after his debut on The Walking Dead, ComicBook.com asked the actor if he wants to see Shiva tear Negan to shreads as much as the rest of us. As it turns out, Ezekiel wants to have the honor of saving his realm.

“If it was up to me, actually, I want to take out Negan,” Payton said. “I’m sure Shiva wants to take out Negan. I’m sure Rick wants to take out Negan. I’m sure Daryl does and everybody else in the group that might get a chance to.”

Payton does admit, however, that he would love to see Shiva tear a big bad to bits.

“That would be pretty awesome to see Shiva spring into action,” Payton said. “But I think that’s like the last shot of the game that everybody wants to take. I want to be the hero in that scenario. ‘Shiva, you just bite a bunch of other people. I’ll take care of him.’”

In The Walking Dead comics, neither Ezekiel nor Shiva have the honor of killing Negan. That said, they do run into a handful of his men in battle. The King and his jungle cat both spring into glorious action taking down both living humans and the undead. As for whether or not we will see something of the sort on television, Payton is reluctant to spill the beans.

“You’re going to have to tune in on Sunday nights to find out,” Payton said. “[The Walking Dead]’s going to keep you in the prison of Sunday night availability.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.