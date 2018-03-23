‘The Walking Dead’ Star Shares Terrifying, Exciting Story

For Lindsley Register, joining The Walking Dead was more of a terrifying challenge than a purely exciting milestone.

The actress joined the AMC show as Laura, a Savior character close to Negan and Dwight, in its seventh season. Since, she has appeared in a handful of episodes and settled into the role but was a little rattled by her initial experience with the zombie drama’s massive production. She opened up about it all in a YouTube video posted during the production of Season Eight last summer.

“I was floored about two weeks [after auditioning] I get a call from my agent who says, ‘Hey, you’re up for studio approval on The Walking Dead, and you need to be here tomorrow for a fitting,’” Register said. “I freaked out. I was at the DMV in a parking lot. My mouth dropped open. I was like, ‘Alexander, what?’ It was the strangest experience. I was just so filled with joy in that moment. It was a great moment. I obviously get there as soon as I can.”

Immediately, Register was getting into character, a role which was different from the fake name and made up sides used in her audition. “I start working on my very first episode,” Register said. “It was terrifying. I felt so ridden with insecurity that I really just felt crippled working on set. It was too much for me. I felt inexperienced. I felt inadequate. I felt like I didn’t belong there. Even though there was some really nice friends, it was a tough transition. It felt like this big weight, it’s a big show, and I really cannot mess this up. You feel that the energy is very urgent, it’s a tight ship, people were running things!”

It didn’t help that Register herself doesn’t have much in common with a character who could get behind Negan’s regime. “I had a tough time being Laura,” Register admits. “She’s such a stretch from who I am naturally.” Still, the end product which is her performance on the AMC show which has included shooting Dwight and taunting Spencer, among plenty of other moments, was not the least bit harmed by her intimidating experience.

“I saw a lot of that go away, the longer I worked and the more I just spoke back into myself, ‘I belong here, I can do this, I’ve got it,’” Register said. “The cast, these guys have been working together for years and years and years. It’s obvious that there’s a real bond between everybody.”

Of course, work is work, in the end. “One thing you have to remember is that whenever you might an actor, and this is especially true when they’re on the job, you’re essentially walking into a situation where they are in their work environment,” Register said. “Maybe you’re carrying some hope that they will really, really invest in you and you can’t have that expectation of people in the work place. You’re all there to do a job and sometimes that means taking time to not be social and focus on the work. As an actor, I understand that. Before that, I didn’t know what the industry was like. I kind of thought that when you’re not acting, you’re just hanging out, you’re making friends.”

When, how, and if Register will return to the AMC show at this point is unknown. She was last seen in the Mid-Season Eight finale, having witnessed Dwight’s betrayal of the Saviors and fleeing into the woods with the information. If she doesn’t turn up again The Walking Dead, could she eventually make her way for Fear the Walking Dead with Morgan Jones? Sound off in the comment section!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.