‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan Teases Maggie’s Return

Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Rhee was but one victim of the recent exodus from The Walking Dead, but it sounds like she could be the first of these characters to make a return to the AMC series.

The actress has been transparent since leaving The Walking Dead to star in ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier that she will always be open to reprising her role in the future. In fact, just like Rick Grimes, Maggie’s ending on The Walking Dead was left open, offering her the chance to come back to Alexandria and Hilltop if the opportunity was available. Until this week, Cohan has simply said she’d like to return, but now she’s singing an even more encouraging tune.

On Wednesday night, Cohan appeared on a new episode of Busy Tonight, and told host Busy Philipps that she wasn’t done with The Walking Dead yet, but she just wasn’t sure when and how her come back would happen.

“I do, but I’m not done,” Cohan said confidently when asked if she missed Maggie. “I’m not done. We’re hoping we go back. Just trying to live in the unknowing.”

This is certainly good news for fans of The Walking Dead, as the show has lost the majority of its early stars over the last couple of seasons. Chandler Riggs’ Carl Grimes and Tom Payne’s Jesus were both recently killed off, while Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes was carried off in a helicopter ahead of a major time jump. The show is also poised to lose Michonne, as Danai Gurira’s exit from the show was confirmed last month.

Having Maggie back in the fold, even for just a short time, will help remind viewers of the good old days of the series as it heads into its tenth season this fall.

New episodes of The Walking Dead air on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC.

