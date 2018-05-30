‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan Only Returning For Half of Season 9

The Walking Dead‘s Maggie actress Lauren Cohan is only booked to return for less than half of the show’s first season.

Cohan joined the AMC show in its second season and is one of very few stars of The Walking Dead to have endured such a long tenure heading into Season Nine and still be an active part of the series. However, Deadline is reporting that Cohan’s new contract for Season Nine only brings her back for six episodes, meaning she will likely pack her bags and head out of production by the Mid-Season Nine finale at the latest.

Cohan recently signed on for the new ABC series Whiskey Cavalier which has been picked up for a series. She recently opened up about returning to the series, at least in short, ahead of the six-episode contract being revealed.

“I’m going back,” Cohan told EW. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” As for whether or not Maggie will indeed be pitted against Rick and Michonne as was teased in the Season Eight finale only weeks ago, Cohan can’t comment. In fact, she can’t such much else other than she will be there.

“You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good,” she said.

During The Walking Dead‘s production off-season, Cohan shot Mile 22 with co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey. Shortly after word of the actress’ contract with AMC having expired after the show’s eighth season, she signed on for a new ABC pilot by the name of Whiskey Cavalier. The status of Whiskey Cavalier is unknown at this point.

Should the AMC show choose to pit Maggie against her longtime ally Rick Grimes, Andrew Lincoln is prepared for a dramatic season.

“She’s terrifying. When she comes full-Cohan, that emotional force is like a freakin’ hurricane,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “It’s crazy. That’s a big turn. It makes for a very interesting set up for this year, certainly. I’m excited. She’s a wonderful actress, LC. She’s so true. When she hits it, there’s nobody like her. I think it’s wonderful that she’s got this power as a performer and also the stage that Maggie now has in the show and in the community, what she represents, I think it makes for a formidable force.”

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.