‘The Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan’s New Show Will Premiere After Oscars

ABC will debut a special sneak preview of spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, starring The Walking Dead‘s Lauren Cohan and Scandal‘s Scott Foley, immediately following the 91st Academy Awards Sunday, February 24.

The Disney-owned network airs the hour-long sneak peek in advance of its series premiere Wednesday, February 27 at 10/9c. Whiskey Cavalier reunites Cohan with former Walking Dead co-star Tyler James Williams, who played the doomed Noah on the AMC zombie drama in its fifth season.

Cohan stars as “badass CIA operative” Francesca ‘Frankie’ Trowbridge, codename ‘Fiery Tribune,’ who is partnered with “tough but tender” FBI super-agent Will Chase (Foley), codename ‘Whiskey Cavalier.’

Together, Chase and Trowbridge lead an inter-agency team of “flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world — and each other — while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics,” says the official description, which dubs Whiskey Cavalier a “high-octane dramedy.”

The series is steered by writer and executive producer Dave Hemingson (Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23, The Catch) and executive producers Bill Lawrence (Cougar Town) and Jeff Ingold (the Rush Hour television series) for Warner Bros. Television.

Cohan exited The Walking Dead midway through Season Nine in November, departing the series after seven-and-a-half seasons alongside former leading man and Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln. Unlike most actors who depart The Walking Dead, Cohan’s Maggie was left alive and is expected to return — albeit in a limited capacity — in Season Ten, already in the works at AMC.

“I hope it’ll work. We’ll cross that bridge [when we get to it],” Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang previously told ComicBook.com of working around Cohan’s commitments to Whiskey Cavalier.

“Lauren and I have had conversations, and she’s excited to come back, even if it’s not for a full season. We can work with that. That’s scheduling problems. We’ll figure out the story. She’s great. We have a great relationship, and she still loves the show. Sometimes our actors need to spread their wings a little bit. We get that.”

Cohan told PEOPLE in 2018 the possibilities in which Maggie can re-enter the story are “multitudinous.” Season Nine would later reveal Maggie and son Hershel left the Hilltop sometime during the six-year time jump that followed Rick’s apparent “death,” going off elsewhere with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) to assist with a yet undefined new community.

Siddiq (Avi Nash) broke that news to Michonne (Danai Gurira) earlier this season, after it was learned a feud resulted in a schism between the formerly tight Hilltop and Alexandria.

The Walking Dead Season Nine will reveal more details surrounding that mystery when it returns to AMC with new episodes Sunday, February 10.