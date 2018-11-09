‘The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan Has Had Discussions About Season 10 Return

Lauren Cohan has confirmed she’s had discussions with showrunner Angela Kang about returning to The Walking Dead in Season Ten.

“We have had creative story conversation about what could happen with the character, and that’s all I know,” Cohan told EW.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cohan’s return to the series was in doubt over the off-season following a contractual dispute with producers AMC. In April, after boarding ABC spy dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, Cohan officially announced an abbreviated return.

Despite saying she’s involved in the first half-dozen episodes of Season Nine, Cohan makes her temporary exit in episode 905, the same episode that will bid farewell to Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln.

“I’m in the first six episodes of the show, and then a lot happens in the sixth episode of the show,” Cohan told People. “But the possibilities for how Maggie remains in the story and re-enters the story… are multitudinous.”

Kang, who boarded the series in its second season alongside Cohan, previously told IGN the plan is to involve Cohan and Maggie in future stories despite Cohan’s stepping away.

“Lauren came onto the show the same time I did, actually — so I’ve really enjoyed writing for her and working with her and the plan is to have more story with her, so we’ve figured out a way to have this chapter with Maggie [in Season Nine],” she said.

When speaking to ComicBook.com, Kang said the show is open to working around Whiskey Cavalier, which ABC ordered to series in May.

“I hope it’ll work. We’ll cross that bridge [when we get to it],” said Kang of the series, set to debut in 2019.

“Lauren and I have had conversations, and she’s excited to come back, even if it’s not for a full season. We can work with that. That’s scheduling problems. We’ll figure out the story. She’s great. We have a great relationship, and she still loves the show. Sometimes our actors need to spread their wings a little bit. We get that.”

Kang also confirmed Maggie’s absence will be acknowledged by the Hilltop, now home to Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and Jesus (Tom Payne).

“It’s just something we wanted to do right by that character, but again it also opens up some interesting opportunities for other characters when that character is gone for reasons that will be explained in the story,” Kang told Comic Book.

“That’s part of the story going forward, is what’s happening at Hilltop? How do people [deal] with Maggie not being there?”

Maggie’s exit could be tied to Georgie (Jayne Atkinson), the elusive benefactor who has kept in contact with Hilltop through hand-delivered letters after first appearing in Season Eight, where she traded Hilltop a key to the future that has since elevated the formerly small farming community into the most well-off of the five factions.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.