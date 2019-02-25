’The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan’s ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Premieres Tonight After the Oscars

Former Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan makes her Whiskey Cavalier debut tonight immediately following the Oscars on ABC.

The network airs the hour-long Whiskey Cavalier sneak peek in advance of its series premiere Wednesday, February 27 at 10/9c.

Cohan stars as “badass CIA operative” Francesca ‘Frankie’ Trowbridge, codename ‘Fiery Tribune,’ who is partnered with “tough but tender” FBI super-agent Will Chase (Scott Foley), codename ‘Whiskey Cavalier.’

Together, Chase and Trowbridge lead an inter-agency team of “flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world — and each other — while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics,” says the official description, which dubs Whiskey Cavalier a “high-octane dramedy.”

The series is steered by writer and executive producer Dave Hemingson (Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23, The Catch) and executive producers Bill Lawrence (Cougar Town) and Jeff Ingold (the Rush Hour television series) for Warner Bros. Television.

Also joining Cohan in the spy dramedy is former Walking Dead co-star Tyler James Williams, who played the doomed Noah on the AMC zombie drama in its fifth season.

“I was just like, I’ve done this show for a long time. It was a long time to play a character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance and it’s time to multitask,” Cohan previously explained of her decision to exit The Walking Dead midway through its ninth season in November.

Whiskey Cavalier allowed the actress to “go to a territory that was fun.”

“A light one-hour fun show that also still has a lot of sentiment and a lot of heart, and for me, I’ve wanted to do comedy for so long, and this is sort of the perfect segue because I love action,” Cohan said.

“The character [of Frankie] challenges me hugely because she doesn’t apologize and she doesn’t care, she just doesn’t understand why everybody doesn’t operate more like Frankie, and I’m not like that.”

Cohan has since engaged in talks to return as Maggie Rhee in Season Ten, now in the works at AMC under showrunner Angela Kang.

“Lauren and I have had conversations, and she’s excited to come back, even if it’s not for a full season. We can work with that,” Kang told ComicBook.com.

“That’s scheduling problems. We’ll figure out the story. She’s great. We have a great relationship, and she still loves the show. Sometimes our actors need to spread their wings a little bit. We get that.”

Whiskey Cavalier debuts its sneak peek tonight after the Oscars ahead of its official series premiere Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10/9c on ABC. The Walking Dead Season Nine premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

