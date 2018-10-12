‘The Walking Dead’: Laurie Holden’s Touching Tribute to Scott Wilson

The Walking Dead star Laurie Holden took to Twitter to share her grief over the loss of Scott Wilson.

Holden, who played Andrea on The Walking Dead through its first three seasons, worked with Wilson in large part during Season Town. Andrea spent plenty of time on Wilson’s character Hershel’s farm in those days and although the character didn’t exactly get along, Wilson’s genuine soul made every cast member a friend. Holden’s tribute used a Funko Pop! figure of Hershel with customized angel wings attached to it.

Take a look at the tweet from Holden reading, “I miss you so much,” with the heartbreaking Pop! figure below.

I miss you so much pic.twitter.com/QAa91KuFNh — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) October 12, 2018

Wilson was confirmed to be returning to The Walking Dead during the New York Comic Con panel being held at Madison Square Garden. The 76-year-old actor passed away on October 6, 2018 after a battle with leukemia. He had already filmed his scenes for The Walking Dead‘s ninth season which will air in 2018. The actor had been active on the comic con circuit around the country throughout the year, having retired the role of Hershel Greene on AMC’s popular zombie show in its fourth season.

Several stars of The Walking Dead and other titles Wilson had been a part of have been sharing their reactions to his passing online. “It is almost impossible to describe how I feel about this man. He was beyond a hero, beyond a gem, he was the dearest treasure one could hope to know,” Michonne actress Danai Gurira wrote Thursday. “I am so thankful to have had the honor to work with him & to call him my friend. RIP Mr Wilson, your light has enriched us all.”

Maggie actress Lauren Cohan posted a photo of herself with Wilson on Instagram following his passing, having worked closely with him during her time on the AMC show.

The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return in 2019 for its fifth season. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.