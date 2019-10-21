Maggie Will Have a Significant Role to Play When Lauren Cohan Returns to The Walking Dead

Tight-lipped showrunner Angela Kang says Maggie will participate in “some stuff of significance” when Lauren Cohan returns to The Walking Dead. Cohan announced her comeback at New York Comic Con earlier this month, where it was hinted Maggie will resurface in the tail end of Season 10 before Cohan returns full-time as a series regular in Season 11. After years away in-universe, Maggie’s re-entry could reveal more about Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) and her mysterious community, which some suspect to be a sprawling colony from the comic books known as the Commonwealth. Ties to this group first surfaced in Season 9, which ended with current Hilltop leader King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) making radio contact with an unidentified survivor.

“I don’t want to spoil too much about it, but we’re really excited about that Lauren’s coming back,” Kang said on Talking Dead Sunday. “We’ve been saying for a while that we have more stories to tell with her, and so, I’ll just say she comes in and there’s a lot of stuff going on. And there’s some stuff of significance that she does.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The tease comes after Kang told ComicBook.com Cohan gets a “nice, big arc” in Season 11, hinting “we very well may be seeing the start of that in Season 10.”

Though Cohan’s co-stars acknowledge her absence left a Maggie-shaped hole in the past season and a half, Cohan kept in contact with Kang and TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple after stepping away to headline the since-cancelled Whiskey Cavalier for ABC.

“It’s the weirdest thing and I would never know it until I was in this situation, [but] I think about Maggie all the time. She’s always, like, inside of me. This sounds weird, but she is,” Cohan told EW in April. “It’s partly knowing the story is continuing, the story is unfinished. It’s partly having active conversations all the time with Angela and with Scott. But it’s mostly [because] in one way I was like: Wouldn’t it be cool if he had just some epic hero’s death and it was over? And then I get so sad because I’m like: No, because the potential for what worlds we could create — it’s like, ‘Hey, guys, you didn’t know this was happening, but by the way, come with us and come and explore this.’”

Cohan’s Maggie is expected to reappear sometime in the back half of Season 10, after TWD returns from winter hiatus.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.