‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Are Worried Maggie Is A Villain

One of the more surprising moments of The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale came when Maggie, Daryl, and Jesus schemed behind closed doors, forming a covenant they’ll take with them as the survivors wade into a new world: Rick Grimes is wrong.

The shocking scene came after Maggie pleaded with Rick to execute a defeated Negan, who Rick had chosen to keep alive and imprison, using the villain as “evidence we’re making a civilization.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a shadowy room, straight out of the opening of The Godfather, de facto Hilltop leader Maggie firmly address right hand man Jesus.

She tells him Rick was right to save the Saviors, but wrong about Negan.

“Rick was wrong to do what he did. Michonne too,” Maggie says. “So we’re gonna bide our time, wait for our moment, and then we’re gonna show him.”

The dimly lit scene, with its deep, ominous music, has fans worried Widow Rhee is acting like a villain, and even more worried what this secret clique means for the future of The Walking Dead.

“It looks like that to me,” executive producer Scott Gimple told Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick when asked if Team Family is headed for a civil war plot come season 9.

“I mean, Lauren is so amazing in that scene, she’s full Maggie Corleone,” Gimple said. “And Jesus, he would not have killed the surrendering Saviors, but he’s not Morgan. He could kill Negan. That certainly isn’t off the menu for Jesus.”

Slide 1

Cmon your turning maggie, jesus and daryl into villains ?‍♂️ #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/8JxfbKxWBY — Jerrell Simpson (@jbrizzle92) April 16, 2018

Slide 2

I truly don’t appreciate Maggie and Darryl becoming the villain don’t make me go through this #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/krrdfeoJzh — Jinny deCarlos (@jinnydecarlos) April 16, 2018

AND HOW Y’ALL GONNA TURN MAGGIE INTO A VILLAIN NOW?! RICK CARRIED HER LIFELESS BODY THROUGH THE WOODS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT TO GET HER TO A DOCTOR. I AM LIVID RN. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/gUgfU5TQZG — Kayla Vezina (@kaylamarieeeexo) April 16, 2018

Slide 3

They’re forcing the “villain” role onto Daryl, Jesus, and Maggie…….JUST WHY!?!?!



IT ISN’T WHAT GLENN WOULD’VE WANTED.



IT ISN’T WHAT ABRAHAM WOULD’VE WANTED.



THEY’RE THE REASON WHY THE WAR STARTED AND ALSO……



JESUS WHAT ARE YOU DOING THERE!?!?!#TheWalkingDead — xmckennax? (@poeticxperrie) April 16, 2018

So Maggie is becoming the Governor. And Daryl is now her number two. #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/tx639dnSxD — Christina Kennedy (@Stina_Kennedy) April 16, 2018

Slide 4

#thewalkingdead



Maggie looking at Rick and Michonne like pic.twitter.com/8NEeglpWLE — Ryan (@Seeing___Sounds) April 16, 2018

Slide 5

Daryl and Maggie conspiring against Rick and Michonne!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/TBUdCTbO2C — Phillip ? (@ThatOneGuy2393) April 16, 2018

Slide 6

Maggie Jesus & Daryl are dead to me. They bet not touch a single hair on Rick or Michonne’shead #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vC6VABH6ep — #TeamHellion (@NicoH715) April 16, 2018

So Jesus Maggie and Daryl will be the new villains huh???? It be ya oooown people b! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/SaYAkBkiKq — ~Shalivia Pope~ (@LearN_My_EnigmA) April 16, 2018

Slide 7

Damn now Maggie and Daryl gone be the season 9 villains #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Nrty9coEt1 — Vitamin_Rea (@Rea_Marie_) April 16, 2018

Maggie can’t be a villain, she’s pregnant, what is this show doing? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/RgDK41BdVT — jessica ♡ (@iIIuminescent) April 16, 2018

Slide 8

So just because people go against the almighty Rick, that makes them a villain? Uh, no. Maggie, you go girl! You wear that hilltop Crown with pride! #byerick #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/zmmyEZUE8g — The Whit Topping! (@TheWhitneyQ) April 16, 2018

Are they really filming Maggie as if she’s a villain for wanting the man who murdered her husband and the father of her unborn child dead? #thewalkingdead — Ricky Dicky Do Grime (@AnnFangirl000) April 16, 2018

Slide 9

Are Maggie and Daryl villains if I agree with them? Tbh they the only rational ones left…. #TeamNotRick #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/a7NKpj8MnA — MΛЯIΣ (@LuvAlwayz_Marie) April 16, 2018

Slide 10

My reaction when Maggie jesus and Daryl were plotting against Rick! #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/UHiE6Ehzwk — BreakOps17 (@Ops17Break) April 16, 2018

Maggie is mad at rick for keeping negan alive, and is planning with Daryl but doesn’t remember who got Glenn killed #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OS5ARgEeKW — FaCtSs (@yaboythegreat) April 16, 2018

Seeing Daryl & Maggie turn on Rick #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ZMB14rTMY6 — Lily Milan (@Lilyyrangel) April 16, 2018