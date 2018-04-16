‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Are Worried Maggie Is A Villain

The Walking Dead

One of the more surprising moments of The Walking Dead‘s season 8 finale came when Maggie, Daryl, and Jesus schemed behind closed doors, forming a covenant they’ll take with them as the survivors wade into a new world: Rick Grimes is wrong.

The shocking scene came after Maggie pleaded with Rick to execute a defeated Negan, who Rick had chosen to keep alive and imprison, using the villain as “evidence we’re making a civilization.”

In a shadowy room, straight out of the opening of The Godfather, de facto Hilltop leader Maggie firmly address right hand man Jesus.

She tells him Rick was right to save the Saviors, but wrong about Negan.

“Rick was wrong to do what he did. Michonne too,” Maggie says. “So we’re gonna bide our time, wait for our moment, and then we’re gonna show him.”

The dimly lit scene, with its deep, ominous music, has fans worried Widow Rhee is acting like a villain, and even more worried what this secret clique means for the future of The Walking Dead.

“It looks like that to me,” executive producer Scott Gimple told Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick when asked if Team Family is headed for a civil war plot come season 9.

“I mean, Lauren is so amazing in that scene, she’s full Maggie Corleone,” Gimple said. “And Jesus, he would not have killed the surrendering Saviors, but he’s not Morgan. He could kill Negan. That certainly isn’t off the menu for Jesus.”

