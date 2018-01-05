‘The Walking Dead’ Nominated For Make-Up Artist & Hair Stylists Guild Award

The Walking Dead has been nominated in the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards.

The AMC series known for bringing the zombie apocalypse for life is nominated in the TV And New Media Series category for Best Special Make-Up Effects. More specifically, executive producer and make-up genius Greg Nicotero is named in the nomination.

Also nominated for the award are Game of Thrones, The Orville, Saturday Night Live, and Stranger Things. “Congratulations to all the nominees who should be very proud of their extraordinary creations! We had a record number of artisan entries this year, and we look forward to celebrating their unique achievements and exceptional bodies of work,” said MUAHS President Sue Cabral-Ebert.

In 2017, The Walking Dead was nominated for the same award. The award, however, went to HBO’s Westworld in its debut season.

Nicotero’s team has been nominated for several other awards related to their highly skilled and unique approach to make-up for visual effects. The list includes several Primetime Emmy Awards (with a victories in 2011 and 2012), the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards (with wins in 2015 and 2016), and the Online Film & Television Association.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.