Why Melissa McBride Is Ready For ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Nine

The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale has been billed as the conclusion for the All Out War saga but Carol actress Melissa McBride says it is more than just that.

During an interview ahead of Sunday’s Episode 8×13, McBride built on Daryl actor Norman Reedus’ recent comments regarding four big elements of the season’s final episode.

“What can I say about the finale?” McBride said. “It’s a little unexpected. Yeah, I would agree with Norman, but also when I read it I was like, “Well, that’s a turn, that’s a twist. Huh? Okay, then what?” I was kinda like, ‘Whoa, wait. Okay, wait, okay, then what?’ So I’m really anxious for Season Nine because I want to know what.”

“There are four things that happen that could be the finale, and they all go off at once at the same time,” Reedus told EW. “They head in different directions, and they’re all individually as good as the next, and they’re all very, very satisfying. I like that about it. I like that it’s not just one person’s story. There are probably four, maybe five, different directions that the show could’ve ended on and it went in all of them. It’s very satisfying.”

Of course, none of this necessarily means Carol can be ruled as safe with four episodes remaining in the zombie drama’s eighth season. McBride might be seeking answer’s beyond her character’s lifespan but that’s not a scenario any fans really want to imagine.

As far as the finale’s conclusion, it will be just that. Some story threads will be left a bit open-ended for expansion in later episode but, as far as a who-did-Negan-kill style cliffhanger, McBride promises us, “There’s none of that.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.