‘The Walking Dead’s Michael Cudlitz Returning to Direct in Season 10

Abraham Ford may not be appearing on The Walking Dead again in the future, but former star Michael Cudlitz will make his way back to the set for at least one episode in Season 10. For the second time in as many years, Cudlitz is going to be directing an episode of The Walking Dead, where he became an overwhelming fan-favorite during his years in front of the screen. The show is returning for its tenth season in the fall, and Cudlitz has joined the list of filmmakers helming the next installment.

On Tuesday morning, Cudlitz stopped by EW Morning Live to talk about his new show, ABC comedy The Kids Are Alright, Cudlitz confirmed that he had been hired to direct The Walking Dead in Season 10. He noted that his episode would be third episode of the upcoming season.

“I know the other cast members because I was fortunate enough to go back last year and direct, and I’m going to go back this spring and direct another one,” he confirmed. “I’m directing episode 3 of season 10.”

This will be the second time that Cudlitz has returned to The Walking Dead as a director. His first time behind the camera came earlier in Season 9, helming the episode titled “Stradivarius.”

“Everybody asks, ‘What do you miss most on the show?’” Cudlitz said while on the show. “And the thing I would miss the most typically I don’t miss because I do see all these guys. What I would miss is all the people, and I see these guys five to six times a year at different conventions. We travel all around the world together. That’s one of the cool things that this has afforded me.”

In the time since Cudlitz has been on The Walking Dead as an actor, the cast has changed quite a bit. He had the opportunity to meet many of the new stars for the first time when directing earlier this season, but Cudlitz said that he and Beta actor Ryan Hurst have actually known each other for a number of years.

“As far as the new people coming in, I’ve met most of the new people, except Samantha Morton,” he explained. “Ryan Hurst has come on, but I’ve known Ryan. Ryan and I used to go for stuff all the time because we’re bigger actors. He’s much bigger than me, but we would go in for stuff all the time against each other. I’ve actually worked with him about eight or 10 years ago.”

