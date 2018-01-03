‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Teases Michonne’s Daughter’s Fate

The tease of Michonne‘s daughter featured in The Walking Dead‘s most recent issue might not be the happy reunion fans are hoping for.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead issue #175 follow!

The final page of the first issue of the New World Order story arc promised Michonne an unexpected reunion with her daughter Elodie. “Have you seen my mom, Michonne,” a pre-apocalyptic photo of Michonne posted on a missing persons wall read. “If you have information please contact Elodie at the bakery on 6th St.” Naturally, fans assumed Michonne’s daughter would be one of the 50,000 people residing in the commonwealth which Lance Hornsby was leading the group toward. Writer and creator Robert Kirkman, however, is quick to dish out a “not so fast!” type of warning in the issue’s Letter Hacks section.

“I hope the end of this issue caught all of you off guard,” Kirkman said. “This is either leading to the most positive and optimistic storyline in [The Walking Dead] history… or the darkest one… we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Though Michonne’s daughter had not previously been mentioned in the comic book series, the canon video game miniseries from Telltale introduced Walking Dead fans and gamers to her daughters, Elodie and Colette. With the commonwealth community appearing to be a sanctuary and bright spot for thousands in the apocalyptic world, it was easy to assume Michonne would march over to 6th Street and find at least one of her daughters.

Remember: this is The Walking Dead we’re talking about.

Kirkman’s series is known to be ruthless, having killed characters like baby Judith early on. Happy ending are few and far between, if ever occurring in the series, so the possibility of Michonne bumping into Elodie should not be taken for granted.

The New World Order story arc is set to play out across six issues of The Walking Dead with the next installment, issue #176, set to release in February.