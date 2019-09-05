The Walking Dead Showrunner Promises “Badass” Moments for Michonne Ahead of Exit

The Walking Dead Season 10 will be the last time fans of the post-apocalyptic zombie drama see Danai Gurira in the part on their television screens. While the actress and character will make an exit late in the upcoming batch of episodes there will be some satisfying content for Michonne fans prior. The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang opened up about the coming moments, including some unraveling mystery which might be unexpected.

“There are some things of major importance that we will learn, which have massive consequences,” Kang said. “But we’ll also get to showcase good, old-fashioned Michonne being a badass.” Fans have already seen Michonne holding Lucille while looking into the camera (and presumably at a character) in the Season 10 trailer, so how much more badass can this character possibly get?

“I can confirm that this is the last season I will be on this amazing TV show as Michonne,” Gurira said from Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. “I’d just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life, to play this role, and to be amongst these people and those that are not here right now and amongst all of you. I am very, very thankful for the experience that I’ve had in ways I can’t even express right now. I will say my heart does not leave, in any way shape or form.”

Since joining The Walking Dead in its third season in 2012, “I felt this energy, and it doesn’t ever end. The connection between us never ends, and that’s what keeps me going with the decision I made,” the Michonne star said. “It was a very difficult one, and it’s not connected to my heart. My heart stays right here. But it was about my calling, in a sense, and other things I feel called to. And the opportunities I’ve had, wanting to explore them for others through the other thing I do as a creator of work. So all I’m filled with is a lot of pain about leaving, and a lot of gratitude, and thanks to all of you, I love you guys, I love this show. TWD Family is forever. Forever. Thank you all so much, I love you all.”

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.