The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 13: What We Become

The Walking Dead will air the thirteenth episode of its tenth season on Sunday night, arriving on the heels of the Whisperer War coming to an intense conclusion in the preceding hour. While the back half of the show’s tenth season has been wholly dedicated to the survivors in Alexandria and Hilltop combating the threat presented by Alpha and her barbaric horde, Episode 10×13 will shift gears and focus on Danai Gurira‘s Michonne. Michonne was last seen in the first half of the season, departing her group at Oceanside with Kevin Carroll’s mysterious and new Virgil character.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×13 is titled, “What We Become.” The official synopsis for What We Become reads, “Michonne takes Virgil back to his mysterious island to reunite with his family. In exchange, Virgil promises weapons that could change the tide of the Whisperer War.” The episode is directed by Sharat Raju on a script from Vivian Tse.

Carroll, who joined the show in the current tenth season only to be quickly hurled into an integral hour on Sunday night, opened up about the experience while talking to ComicBook.com. “The focus for me was just to try to uphold the foundation and the high standard of work that’s been set in doing the show,” Carroll said. “My first concern was just being true to the story as it was laid out, and trying to keep a sense of truth in this world. And so, it’s only now, and the months after we’d done the work, that you start to really absorb and understand the fanaticism of the Walking Dead fans. It’s incredible, man.”

After the episode airs, ComicBook.com’s full spoiler-filled interview with Carroll will be available on the site! Following tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead, AMC will play host to a virtual taping of Talking Dead to recap the new episode, as the host, guests, and crew will be steering clear of gathering in studio as a means to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.