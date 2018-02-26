‘The Walking Dead’: What Did Michonne’s Note To Carl Say?

When Michonne left Alexandria to go see Rick’s work at the Sanctuary, she didn’t know it would be the last time she would see a healthy Carl Grimes. She did, however, leave him a note because she didn’t say anything on her secretive way out.

In the form of a note left for Carl with Tobin, Michonne explained herself to her longtime close friend. “I had to see it for myself,” Michonne wrote. “I’m sorry I didn’t say goodbye first. Will be back soon. -Michonne.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the note being read out of context, some might think things may have been different had Michonne not left the Alexandria Safe-Zone to go see Negan’s Sanctuary when it was overrun by walkers. It’s unlikely, though, as she may have left the note simply because she couldn’t find him and he was already gone in the woods getting that infamous walker bite.

Of course, a lot of things could be different had Michonne, Rosita, Daryl, and Tara not embarked on a mission to end the war with a rogue plan which ultimately lead to Negan’s Saviors being freed. It’s easy to assume Rick would have maintained the upper hand but Daryl’s plunging of the garbage truck into the Sanctuary which ultimately freed the Saviors may have been an inevitable path, regardless. Along the way, Michonne and Rosita ended up killing a pair of Saviors who may have otherwise lead the herd away from the Sanctuary and possibly weaponized it with their “Fat Lady” truck decked out in loud speakers.

Either way, Michonne’s note won’t be her last words to Carl as she finally made it back to Alexandria in the Mid-Season Eight finale only to learn he had been bitten while she and Rick were away.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.